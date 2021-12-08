New date for NEMBBA Contest

It has been announced that the popular North East Midlands Brass Band Association Contest will now take place on a new date of Sunday 13th February at the Post Mill Centre in South Normanton in Derbyshire.
Area test-pieces
The event is open to bands in all sections to perform their 2022 regional test-pieces and will be adjudicated by the experienced Martin Heartfield.
In addition to the prizes and trophies, each winning band will also receive a free piece of music donated by Pennine Music Publishing.
The closing date for entries is 1st February.
Further information
Further information, bands should contact: dr.robert.stansfield@outlook.com