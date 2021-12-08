New date for NEMBBA Contest

The popular North East Midlands Brass Band Association Contest will now take place on 13th February.

It has been announced that the popular North East Midlands Brass Band Association Contest will now take place on a new date of Sunday 13th February at the Post Mill Centre in South Normanton in Derbyshire.





Area test-pieces

The event is open to bands in all sections to perform their 2022 regional test-pieces and will be adjudicated by the experienced Martin Heartfield.

In addition to the prizes and trophies, each winning band will also receive a free piece of music donated by Pennine Music Publishing.



The closing date for entries is 1st February.





Further information

Further information, bands should contact: dr.robert.stansfield@outlook.com