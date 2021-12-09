Long Service recognition for Dalkeith stalwart

Larry Blair of Dalkeith & Monktonhall has been presented with a deserved 50 year Long Service Award from the Scottish Brass Band Association.

It is in the recognition of 50 years of outstanding service to the Scottish banding movement — all of which have been spent as a member of the band.

Presentation

He was presented with his SBBA Long Service Medal by Band Chairman and life-long best friend Jim Henderson in front of a sizeable audience at Dalkeith & Monktonhall's first public concert in almost two years, in St Mary's Church, Haddington, East Lothian.