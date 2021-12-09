Networking to help conductors

The second Brass Band Conductors Association networking meeting will be held this evening.

The Brass Band Conductors Association (BBCA) will be holding a special networking event this evening (Thursday 9th December) at 7.00pm.

It is the BBCA's second virtual networking event and offers a key opportunity to find out more about good practice and to share ideas.

On this occasion it will look at Christmas events and imaginative collaborations.

Free event

This is a free event for BBCA members. If you are not currently a member of the BBCA please visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=10

A zoom link will be forwarded to you ahead of the event.