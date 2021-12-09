                 

News

Networking to help conductors

The second Brass Band Conductors Association networking meeting will be held this evening.

Conductors
  The free event is open to members and to this who wish to join

Thursday, 09 December 2021

        

The Brass Band Conductors Association (BBCA) will be holding a special networking event this evening (Thursday 9th December) at 7.00pm.

It is the BBCA's second virtual networking event and offers a key opportunity to find out more about good practice and to share ideas.

On this occasion it will look at Christmas events and imaginative collaborations.

Free event

This is a free event for BBCA members. If you are not currently a member of the BBCA please visit: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=10

A zoom link will be forwarded to you ahead of the event.

        

