2022 European Championship tickets on sale

You can book your tickets for the 2022 European Championships from today — so make sure you don't miss out.

Sales for the European Brass Band Festival (EBBF) 2022 will launch today Friday 10th December at 10.00am GMT (11.00am CET).

The ambitious Festival will see four days of events taking place in Birmingham between 28th April and 1st May with the centrepiece, the blue riband European Brass Band Championships in association with World of Brass.

Organised by Brass Bands England (BBE), it marks the return of the event to England for the first time in 15 years. All performances will take place at Birmingham's Symphony Hall and Town Hall.

Attractions

Attractions will include performances from The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, the European Youth Brass Band and The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

There will also be an unique collaboration between Cory Band and the Louis Dowdeswell Big Band.

Fantastic event

EBBA President, Ulf Rosenberg, commented: "The European brass band family will be back in England for the first time since 2007 and we are looking forward immensely to what promises to be a fantastic event.

Brass Bands England has assembled an outstanding programme of events and performers which, combined with the excellent facilities at Birmingham's Town Hall and recently remodelled Symphony Hall, will guarantee a very exciting weekend of high-quality music-making. An occasion not to be missed by any lovers of our music!"

To round-off the long weekend, attendees will be welcomed to join competing bands at a closing party, with further musical entertainment from the talented Louis Dowdeswell in the redesigned Symphony Hall concourse.

How to book:

General ticket sales for all European Brass Band Festival events will open at 10am on Friday 10th December 2021 via: https://bmusic.co.uk/ebbf-2022

Further information on all events and the Festival as a whole can also be found at bbe.org.uk/EBBF

BBE would like to thank the event's Principal Partner, World of Brass, Main Sponsor, Geneva Group, and Co-Sponsors Yamaha, Stomvi, Hal Leonard, Lake Music and Besson.