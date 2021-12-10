Champions get ready for first appearance

Champions of Brass will take their first bow in the heart of Yorkshire on the weekend.

The inaugural concert appearance of the newly formed Champions of Brass will take place in Slaithwaite on Sunday evening (December 12th) at 7.00pm.

Inspired by the popularity of the great star ensembles such as Men O' Brass and Kings of Brass, the band is made up of many of the finest and most successful players in the modern banding world.

Organised by Simon Gresswell and Sandy Smith the band will bring a varied selection of works, both traditional and new, including a world premiere or two to the stage.

Great rehearsals

Speaking about the concert Sandy told 4BR: "We've enjoyed some great rehearsals in preparing for the event, and all the players are eager to impress under the baton of Garry Cutt.

The repertoire will have something for everyone — just as it should in any great brass band concert — including a few seasonal favourites to put people in the mood for Christmas. The aim though is to showcase just what brass bands do best — entertain with great music that people understand and enjoy."

Tickets

The concert at St James's Church in Slaithwaite starts at 7.00pm with David Hoyle from the popular Yorkshire Brass radio programme acting as compÃ¨re.

Tickets are available at the following link:

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066778328538