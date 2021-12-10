                 

*
banner

News

Champions get ready for first appearance

Champions of Brass will take their first bow in the heart of Yorkshire on the weekend.

Championsof bRs
  Champions of Brass will make their first concert appearance this weekend.

Friday, 10 December 2021

        

The inaugural concert appearance of the newly formed Champions of Brass will take place in Slaithwaite on Sunday evening (December 12th) at 7.00pm.

Inspired by the popularity of the great star ensembles such as Men O' Brass and Kings of Brass, the band is made up of many of the finest and most successful players in the modern banding world.

Organised by Simon Gresswell and Sandy Smith the band will bring a varied selection of works, both traditional and new, including a world premiere or two to the stage.

Great rehearsals

Speaking about the concert Sandy told 4BR: "We've enjoyed some great rehearsals in preparing for the event, and all the players are eager to impress under the baton of Garry Cutt.

The repertoire will have something for everyone — just as it should in any great brass band concert — including a few seasonal favourites to put people in the mood for Christmas. The aim though is to showcase just what brass bands do best — entertain with great music that people understand and enjoy."

Tickets

The concert at St James's Church in Slaithwaite starts at 7.00pm with David Hoyle from the popular Yorkshire Brass radio programme acting as compÃ¨re.

Tickets are available at the following link:

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066778328538

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

John

Interview with John McDonnell MP

December 10 • 4BR Editor Iwan Fox finds out why the former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer has taken up trombone playing — as well as his opinions on the importance of music teaching and services in schools.

Championsof bRs

Champions get ready for first appearance

December 10 • Champions of Brass will take their first bow in the heart of Yorkshire on the weekend.

eURPOPEAN

2022 European Championship tickets on sale

December 10 • You can book your tickets for the 2022 European Championships from today — so make sure you don't miss out.

Conductors

Networking to help conductors

December 9 • The second Brass Band Conductors Association networking meeting will be held this evening.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 10 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Friday 10 December • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

York Railway Institute Band - Prima Vocal Ensemble

Saturday 11 December • Selby Abbey. The Crescent. Selby. YO8 4PU YO8 4PU

Glossop Old Band - The Oldham Band (Lees)

Sunday 12 December • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Mole Veterans Band - Christmas Concert

Tuesday 14 December • Fetcham Village Hall. The Street, Fetcham. Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9QS

Vacancies »

Putney and Wimbledon Brass Band

December 10 • PWBB is a friendly and ambitious 4th Section Band looking for a percussionist to join our team for the 2022 Regionals and beyond. We rehearse Weds nights in Putney and have a great variety of gigs throughout the year.

Garforth Brass

December 9 • Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking a 2nd horn, 2nd baritone and Euphonium to complete the line-up. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee Band.

Garforth Brass

December 9 • Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking cornet players (positions negotiable) as the band prepares for forthcoming concerts and contests. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee Band.

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top