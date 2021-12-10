Interview with John McDonnell MP

4BR Editor Iwan Fox finds out why the former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer has taken up trombone playing — as well as his opinions on the importance of music teaching and services in schools.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Weekend interview on 4BR and we are joined by John McDonnell — Labour MP for Hayes & Harlington and the former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, Deputy Leader of Greater London Council, Trade Unionist — and aspiring trombone player.

When John has been interviewed on leading political programmes, he has appeared not in front of a bookcase filled with weighty political biographies, but with a trombone, music stand and a 'Tune a Day' book neatly placed in the corner of his room.

We find out more about his new found love and desire to learn the instrument as well as wider opinions about the importance of music provision and teaching in schools.

He also talks about why he thinks the European Championships will offer a boost to banding's profile, and his promise to play the trombone to help march Labour into Parliament if they win the next election playing the 'Red Flag!'