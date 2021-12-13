Rankings update — December

Also consolidating their positions following extensions of their spectacular winning runs in Switzerland and Scotland respectively are Valaisia and Whitburn, while 1st Old Boys (Northern Ireland), Soli Brass (Netherlands), Concord (Denmark), Gota Brass (Sweden) and R.E.T. Brass (Austria) also enjoyed national success during the past month.
The other contests held since the last update were:
Borders Entertainment — won by Irvine and Dreghorn
Siddis Brass — won by Manger Musikklag
Wychavon Festival — won by Aldbourne
German Open — won by 3BA
Scottish Challenge Shield — won by Kingdom Brass
Wessex Winter Contest — won by Verwood Concert Brass
So, Cory ends yet another year with a huge lead in the World Rankings and, as ever since 2007, presents a huge but elusive target for every other contesting band. A busier-than-usual start to 2022 is in prospect with Butlins and the British Open both scheduled for January, so there's plenty to play for!
Top 10 bands
1. Cory
2. Foden's
3. Black Dyke
4. Brighouse and Rastrick
5. Tredegar
6. Valaisia Brass Band
7. Flowers
8. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
10. Paris Brass Band
To view all ranked bands go to:
www.4barsrest.com/rankings