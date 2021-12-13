                 

*
banner

News

Rankings update — December

The Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings see Cory extend its lead following yet another victory at Brass in Concert in late November.

Philip Harper
  Philip Harper on stage with Cory at Brass in Concert

Monday, 13 December 2021

        

Also consolidating their positions following extensions of their spectacular winning runs in Switzerland and Scotland respectively are Valaisia and Whitburn, while 1st Old Boys (Northern Ireland), Soli Brass (Netherlands), Concord (Denmark), Gota Brass (Sweden) and R.E.T. Brass (Austria) also enjoyed national success during the past month.

The other contests held since the last update were:

Borders Entertainment — won by Irvine and Dreghorn
Siddis Brass — won by Manger Musikklag
Wychavon Festival — won by Aldbourne
German Open — won by 3BA
Scottish Challenge Shield — won by Kingdom Brass
Wessex Winter Contest — won by Verwood Concert Brass

So, Cory ends yet another year with a huge lead in the World Rankings and, as ever since 2007, presents a huge but elusive target for every other contesting band. A busier-than-usual start to 2022 is in prospect with Butlins and the British Open both scheduled for January, so there's plenty to play for!

Top 10 bands


1. Cory
2. Foden's
3. Black Dyke
4. Brighouse and Rastrick
5. Tredegar
6. Valaisia Brass Band
7. Flowers
8. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
10. Paris Brass Band

To view all ranked bands go to:
www.4barsrest.com/rankings

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbe

Busy schedule for BBE Training and networking for 2022

December 13 • Brass Bands England hopes it will be able to provide something for everyone to benefit from with hits busy training schedule of events in early 2022.

nATIONALS

Kapitol gains for National organisers from Arts Council England

December 13 • Kapitol Promotions will receive a second award of £50,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Tredeagr

More Variations on VW to come for Tredegar

December 13 • The Welsh Champion rounds off its year with the first part of a major Vaughan Williams recording project with ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

Victroai

Back to the Music with Victoria Brass

December 13 • A new youth initiative looks to build on the immediate success of Victoria Brass in Australia.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 10 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Friday 10 December • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

York Railway Institute Band - Prima Vocal Ensemble

Saturday 11 December • Selby Abbey. The Crescent. Selby. YO8 4PU YO8 4PU

Glossop Old Band - The Oldham Band (Lees)

Sunday 12 December • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Mole Veterans Band - Christmas Concert

Tuesday 14 December • Fetcham Village Hall. The Street, Fetcham. Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9QS

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

December 13 • HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 10 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 10 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** EEb AND / OR BBb PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top