Rankings update — December

The Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings see Cory extend its lead following yet another victory at Brass in Concert in late November.

Also consolidating their positions following extensions of their spectacular winning runs in Switzerland and Scotland respectively are Valaisia and Whitburn, while 1st Old Boys (Northern Ireland), Soli Brass (Netherlands), Concord (Denmark), Gota Brass (Sweden) and R.E.T. Brass (Austria) also enjoyed national success during the past month.

The other contests held since the last update were:

Borders Entertainment — won by Irvine and Dreghorn

Siddis Brass — won by Manger Musikklag

Wychavon Festival — won by Aldbourne

German Open — won by 3BA

Scottish Challenge Shield — won by Kingdom Brass

Wessex Winter Contest — won by Verwood Concert Brass

So, Cory ends yet another year with a huge lead in the World Rankings and, as ever since 2007, presents a huge but elusive target for every other contesting band. A busier-than-usual start to 2022 is in prospect with Butlins and the British Open both scheduled for January, so there's plenty to play for!

Top 10 bands



1. Cory

2. Foden's

3. Black Dyke

4. Brighouse and Rastrick

5. Tredegar

6. Valaisia Brass Band

7. Flowers

8. Eikanger-Bjørsvik

9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

10. Paris Brass Band

To view all ranked bands go to:

www.4barsrest.com/rankings