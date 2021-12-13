Back to the 70's with Brighouse

A Channel Five television show has recalled the pop hits of 1977 — including that one that reached number 2 from the band from West Riding.

Those with fond musical memories of the 1970s will surely have been enjoying a new series on Channel 5, entitled, 'Britain's Biggest 70's Hits'.

So if you are a fan of the Glam Rock of 'Wizzard' or can recall the first appearance of ABBA or even David Bowie brilliantly reinventing himself as Ziggy Stardust, this is just up your street.

1977

Episode 8 covers the year 1977 — and the surprise hit single that came with Brighouse & Rastrick Band and 'The Floral Dance', which was Number 2 in the charts for six weeks at the end of the year.

Go to 22 minutes in the programme and you can hear the piece again alongside interviews with conductor Derek Broadbent, Stephen Howes and euphonium Steven Lord.

Variety

It perhaps tells you something about the variety of the music that was tickling fancy of the record buying public at the time that the next song featured is by country and western singer Kenny Rogers.

https://www.channel5.com/show/britain-s-biggest-70s-hits/season-1/1977-britain-s-biggest-70s-hits