Baker heads to Slaithwaite

The Slaithwaite Band has recently added to their investment in capital developments at their impressive headquarters with the news that their musical progress will now be in the hands of the experienced Leigh Baker.

Speaking about the appointment he said: "This is a band with a great history and a fabulous set up. They have huge potential and I'm delighted to be working with them."

The Yorkshire band is currently enjoying linking up with another experienced musician in Sandy Smith who is leading them through their busy Christmas schedule. Sandy will retain his links with the band in an associate role.

Slaithwaite will celebrate its 130th anniversary in 2022 and plans are underway for a reunion band and archive project as well as new musical initiatives, with Band Manager Mark Eastwood stating: "These are exciting times for the band being able to work with both Leigh and Sandy."