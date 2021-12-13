                 

*
Cory perform final chord of the year

Covid-19 cases forces Cory to cancel concerts.

Cory
  The band has ensured that the decision places safety first

Monday, 13 December 2021

        

Brass in Concert Champions Cory have been forced to cancel two concert appearances due to several confirmed Covid-19 cases within the band, stating that, "it is in the best interest of everyone involved."

The band was due to perform in a local concert in Pentre this week as well as at an eagerly anticipated event in Bridgwater this weekend. The latter has been rescheduled for March next year.

Uncertain times

Band Manager, Neil Blockley commented "We are really sorry to have to cancel these two concerts at short notice, but these are the uncertain times that we now operating in.

The health of our members, the choristers and audience is of paramount importance and under the circumstances we cannot risk these concerts proceeding.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused but most importantly we wish our affected members a speedy full recovery."

We wish all our members, supporters and their families a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year and we look forward to seeing them in 2022Philip Harper

Grateful

Musical Director, Philip Harper added: "It is disappointing that our performance year has come to a premature end, but I'm so grateful with the positive nature and successful way that the band members have returned to activity since May with successful concert, recording and contest performances.

We wish all our members, supporters and their families a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year and we look forward to seeing them in 2022."

        

