                 

*
banner

News

More Variations on VW to come for Tredegar

The Welsh Champion rounds off its year with the first part of a major Vaughan Williams recording project with ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

Tredeagr
  All smiles after the final chord of the weekend.

Monday, 13 December 2021

        

Welsh Champion Tredegar has rounded off a busy musical period by completing the first leg of a significant CD recording project alongside renowned English National Opera Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

The first weekend of sessions for 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' recently took place at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall and will be released on the Albion Recording label to mark the 150th anniversary of his birth of the famous English composer in 2022.

Variations for Brass Band

Produced by Paul Hindmarsh it features a new curation of his masterful 'Variations for Brass Band' undertaken by Philip Littlemore who also assisted with the production throughout the weekend.

Also recorded were Philip's new curation of 'English Folk Song Suite' and 'Sea Songs' as well as a new collaboration of a substantial suite from the evocative music to the 1941 film 'The 49th Parallel'.

Other works include the overture 'Henry V', a new brass band version of his organ work, 'Rhosymedre' and a second prelude entitled 'The Truth from Above'.

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions his iconic 'Tuba Concerto' will now be recorded by Ross Knight with the band in the Spring.

Fantastic experience

Speaking about the weekend, Tredegar MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "It was a fantastic recording experience and a great privilege to work with Martyn Brabbins. His insight and understanding of 'Variations' was remarkable — the music just blossomed into life.

It was a great way to round off the year with the promise of working with Ross on the Tuba Concerto to come."

It has also been announced that Tredegar will perform the newly curated 'Variations for Brass Band' at the RNCM Brass Band Festival in January.

It was a fantastic recording experience and a great privilege to work with Martyn BrabbinsIan Porthouse

Invaluable

Ian added: "Our thanks got to Martyn, Paul, Steve and Philip as well as John Francis from the Vaughan Williams Trust whose personal insights into the composer and the works was invaluable to hear.

My thanks also go to the players and to those who helped us on the weekend such as our guest principal cornet Chris Bradley from Whitburn Band who was outstanding.

It was a pleasure to work with them all — its left the band on a real high as we look forward to 2022."

Image: Copyright: John Francis

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

bbe

Busy schedule for BBE Training and networking for 2022

December 13 • Brass Bands England hopes it will be able to provide something for everyone to benefit from with hits busy training schedule of events in early 2022.

nATIONALS

Kapitol gains for National organisers from Arts Council England

December 13 • Kapitol Promotions will receive a second award of £50,000 from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Tredeagr

More Variations on VW to come for Tredegar

December 13 • The Welsh Champion rounds off its year with the first part of a major Vaughan Williams recording project with ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins.

Victroai

Back to the Music with Victoria Brass

December 13 • A new youth initiative looks to build on the immediate success of Victoria Brass in Australia.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 10 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Choral Society

Friday 10 December • Corporation Street, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

York Railway Institute Band - Prima Vocal Ensemble

Saturday 11 December • Selby Abbey. The Crescent. Selby. YO8 4PU YO8 4PU

Glossop Old Band - The Oldham Band (Lees)

Sunday 12 December • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Mole Veterans Band - Christmas Concert

Tuesday 14 December • Fetcham Village Hall. The Street, Fetcham. Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9QS

Vacancies »

Harlow Brass Band

December 13 • HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 10 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** SOLO CORNET PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 10 • A vacancy exists for a capable and committed ** EEb AND / OR BBb PLAYER ** to join the band as it establishes itself in the third section.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top