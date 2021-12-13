                 

News

Busy schedule for BBE Training and networking for 2022

Brass Bands England hopes it will be able to provide something for everyone to benefit from with hits busy training schedule of events in early 2022.

  BBE is offering a busy schedule early next year

Monday, 13 December 2021

        

Brass Bands England has announced its line-up of training and networking events for the new year through to the end of Spring 2022.

Expanded programme

The busy schedule sees an expanded programme, which includes free and discounted training for bands and individuals who are members of the organisation.

Events include a separate series of webinars, touring development workshops and youth development training. Alongside this, regular drop-in Q&A sessions will give bands a chance to put forward queries on topics such as COVID-19 safety and how to claim gift aid.

Experts



Philip Harper, Roger Webster and Paul Cosh will all return to lead BBE's popular Player and Artistic Development days. The webinar series will also bring in experts from other fields including arts fundraising and VAT consultancy, to help support bands with their funding and financial management.

Not a member?

Every term BBE offers an in-depth training webinar free for everyone, including non-members.

This time, the webinar on VAT advice will be free for all to access. Covid-19 advice sessions, supported by New Moon Insurance, will continue to be accessible at no cost.

Book now



Attendance of some events is limited so booking early is advised.

BBE's Education & Development Manager, Sarah Baumann, told 4BR: "The positivity and resilience of bands throughout the pandemic has been amazing, but we know there is still work to do to ensure a sustainable future.

We've put a lot of thought into our new event series and assembled the best experts we can find. They'll be able to offer some really valuable insights on things like financial planning and band governance, alongside our well-loved performance-focused workshops."

Full Events Programme:


Webinars:

VAT Advice:
Tuesday 11th January (7.00pm)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=256&reset=1

Fundraising: What's next for your supporter's schemes?
Tuesday 1st February (7.00pm)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=265&reset=1

Band Governance Bootcamp | Various dates

BandSafe Online | Various dates
Player & Artistic Development:

Roger Webster & Paul Cosh
Sunday 16th January
Bolton
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=257&reset=1

Roger Webster & Paul Cosh
Saturday 26th February
Sheffield
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=259&reset=1

Philip Harper
Saturday 9th April
Leicester
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D268%26reset%3D1

Roger Webster & Paul Cosh
Sunday 10th April
Leicester
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D267%26reset%3D1

BBE Youth Development:

Brass Foundations CPD session
Saturday 15th January
Bolton (1.00pm)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D262%26reset%3D1

BBE Drop In — Youth Champs
Wednesday 26th January (7.00pm)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=258&reset=1

Ask us anything Q&As:

BBCA Conductors Drop In
Butlin's Open
Saturday 8th January (1.30pm)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=266&reset=1

Covid-19 Safety
Monday 17th January (6.00pm)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info%3Fid%3D269%26reset%3D1

Gift Aid
Wednesday 9th February (6.00pm)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/270

        

