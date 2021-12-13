                 

Gain a little extra Prestige this Christmas

Why not treat someone you love (including yourself) to a little extra something to put under the tree this Christmas on the Prestige front?

besson
  There is something to add under your tree...

Monday, 13 December 2021

        

Band Supplies has a special Christmas offer on at the moment — and it's just perfect for you to enjoy the festive season with an extra bit of Prestige to your name.

Prestige cornet

Buy a brilliant Besson Prestige cornet and we will ensure that Santa adds a full set of mutes to go with it to fill any left under your tree.

The offer will be available in the Band Supplies Leeds and Glasgow stores or from the website — or you can also give us a call or email us as soon as possible to avoid disappointment on Christmas morning.

Go to:


Band Supplies
13-15 Old Dumbarton Rd
Glasgow
G3 8QY
Tel: 01413399400
Email: glasgow@bandsupplies.co.uk

Band Supplies
7 Hunslet Road
Leeds
LS10 1JQ

Tel: 0113 245 3097

Email: leeds@bandsupplies.co.uk

Web: www.bandsupplies.co.uk

        

