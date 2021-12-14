Interview with Garry Cutt

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
After many months of waiting, the newly formed Champions of Brass held its inaugural concert on the weekend.
We caught up with the man with the baton who led a dream team of brass band legends in performance — Prof Garry Cutt.
Garry talks about the joy of working with a band made up of players who have a very specific and increasingly rare talent for a special kind of music making — as well as how it compared to his recent journey to direct Eikanger Bjorsvik in concert on classic repertoire.
A review of the Champions of Brass concert can be found at:
https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/concerts/con708.asp