Interview with Garry Cutt

We catch up with the Marple Maestro after he led a band of legendary champions in concert in Slaithwaite on the weekend.

After many months of waiting, the newly formed Champions of Brass held its inaugural concert on the weekend.

We caught up with the man with the baton who led a dream team of brass band legends in performance — Prof Garry Cutt.

Garry talks about the joy of working with a band made up of players who have a very specific and increasingly rare talent for a special kind of music making — as well as how it compared to his recent journey to direct Eikanger Bjorsvik in concert on classic repertoire.

