London & Southern Counties Area details announced

The schedule of events and the line-up of judges have been announced for the Area contest in Stevenage next year.

The London & Southern Counties Regional Committee has announced details of the schedule it will follow for its 2022 Regional Championship event to be held at Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre on the weekend of the 19th/20th March 2022.

The adjudication panel for the event has also been confirmed.

Details

Saturday 19th March (Gordon Craig Theatre): Second Section followed by First Section.

The starting times will be advised once the full entry has been confirmed.

Sunday 20th March (Gordon Craig Theatre): Fourth Section

Sunday 20th March (Gordon Craig Theatre): Championship Section

Sunday 20th March (Concert Hall): Third Section

The starting times will be advised once the full entry has been confirmed.

Judges

The adjudication panel is comprised of David Ashworth, Brett Baker, Philip Littlemore, Stephen Roberts, Steve Sykes, Sheona Wade and Chris Wormald.

We are keen to ensure that the 2022 Area Championships will take place after the acute disappointment of having to cancel both the 2020 and 2021 contests Regional Secretary, Kevin Williams

Advertisement

Bumper entry

Regional Secretary Kevin Williams told 4BR: "We're delighted to have been able to secure the services of these experienced musicians, all of whom are members of the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators.

We are keen to ensure that the 2022 Area Championships will take place after the acute disappointment of having to cancel both the 2020 and 2021 contests.

We also hope to welcome a bumper list of competitors which should produce a great weekend of brass band contesting."