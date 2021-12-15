Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The end of year edition of the leading magazine is now out.

The December edition of Brass Band World is now out — and it's packed with essential reading, news, views and though-provoking opinions.

In this edition:

UNFASHIONABLE LOYALTY



Dr. Robert Childs interviews banding's 'Mr. Nice Guy', Brian Taylor — widely regarded as one of the best cornet players of his generation and one of the most modest, who has remained loyal to one band for 48 years — Fairey!

BBW'S RECORDING AWARDS 2021



Although the number of band CDs released this year was understandably limited, the four shortlisted for BBW's Band CD of the Year Award were outstanding, whilst the more plentiful solo recordings released displayed musicians and individual artistry of the very highest order.

Which band and soloist topped their categories, and which studio productions and ensemble recordings were celebrated by BBW's expert panelists?

NEWS



Royal honour for John Wallace CBE and the latest awards from the Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund

MUSICAL MARRIAGES



Two of banding's leading male conductors, Philip Harper and Russell Gray, also have competition close to home from their spouses! Helen Williams chatted to Anri Adachi and Mareika Gray about their own achievements and the dynamic of being married to competing MDs

SCOTLAND THE BRAVE



Neither Storm Arwen, nor the continuing pandemic deterred the Scottish Brass Band Association from staging the popular Scottish Open Festival for the first time in two years — Malcolm Wood celebrates the nation's brave return in words and Steve Jack in pictures

BANDING'S FOURTH DEFINING MOMENT



Tim Mutum debates the challenging post-pandemic landscape for brass bands and their promoters

BANDING SPIRIT



Bands returning to live events with resilience and several have celebrated milestone birthdays, honour hardworking stalwarts, whilst others are nurturing the next generation of players. Helen Williams brings this month's heroic banding stories

ELATION AS EUROPE GOES FORWARD



Coverage of Europe's flagship National Championships in The Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland, and a run-down of which bandsâ€¨ head to the 2022 European and which will represent their nations at the 2023 European in Sweden's Malmö.

'AHOY THERE ME HEARTIES'



Having just won its first hat trick of the Brass in Concert Championship, how is any band going to beat Cory Band? That is the question that Richard Jones asks as he brings full coverage of the 2021, one-day incarnation of the contest at Gateshead's Sage on 20 November

BRASS WITH BRAVADO



Will Palmer catches up with his former mentor — trumpet pedagogue, John Miller, in this month's Pro-Platform

BBW CASTAWAY



As the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival gets ready to present a weekend of competitive rivalry, family fun and a high-voltage entertainment package to set the New Year in full swing, its Director, Steve Walker, selects his desert island listening, book and luxury item.

REVIEWS



Tim Mutum previews and reviews another visually and musically satisfying month on the on-demand brass platform, wobplay.

The 'Highlights' of the recent British National and 'Celebration' of The Voice of the Cornet, Ken Smith recordings; the first Yorkshire Trombone Day success with Martin Heartfield, and Brighouse's 75th anniversary massed concert; BBW's Christmas Gift Guide and the best music released for carolling and festive concerts.

HOLIDAY READING



In the second extract from his book, 'The 'Celebrated' Black Dyke Mills Band — The Victorian Years', author David Hirst gives BBW readers a fascinating two-page glimpse into the origins of the brass band contest.

AND ANOTHER THING



BBW's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt says spare a thought for the early morning Section 4 contesters!

BBW DIARY



Who's doing what across the worldâ€¦ and when

BRASS BUSINESS



What could your band dream up with World of Sound — the Company's Adam Goldsmith says a world of creative opportunities awaits bands, soloists and ensembles in the digital world, whilst The Chicago Staff Band cornet section switches to Smith-Watkins — read why.

NEXT EDITION



Brass Band World would like to highlight that it has combined the November/December edition this year, rather than, as usual, the December/January edition, so that it can bring coverage of the unusually action-packed month of January 2022.

