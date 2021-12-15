                 

*
banner

News

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

The end of year edition of the leading magazine is now out.

bbw
  The latest edition of the magazine is now out

Wednesday, 15 December 2021

        

The December edition of Brass Band World is now out — and it's packed with essential reading, news, views and though-provoking opinions.

In this edition:

UNFASHIONABLE LOYALTY


Dr. Robert Childs interviews banding's 'Mr. Nice Guy', Brian Taylor — widely regarded as one of the best cornet players of his generation and one of the most modest, who has remained loyal to one band for 48 years — Fairey!

BBW'S RECORDING AWARDS 2021


Although the number of band CDs released this year was understandably limited, the four shortlisted for BBW's Band CD of the Year Award were outstanding, whilst the more plentiful solo recordings released displayed musicians and individual artistry of the very highest order.

Which band and soloist topped their categories, and which studio productions and ensemble recordings were celebrated by BBW's expert panelists?

NEWS


Royal honour for John Wallace CBE and the latest awards from the Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund

MUSICAL MARRIAGES


Two of banding's leading male conductors, Philip Harper and Russell Gray, also have competition close to home from their spouses! Helen Williams chatted to Anri Adachi and Mareika Gray about their own achievements and the dynamic of being married to competing MDs

SCOTLAND THE BRAVE


Neither Storm Arwen, nor the continuing pandemic deterred the Scottish Brass Band Association from staging the popular Scottish Open Festival for the first time in two years — Malcolm Wood celebrates the nation's brave return in words and Steve Jack in pictures

BANDING'S FOURTH DEFINING MOMENT


Tim Mutum debates the challenging post-pandemic landscape for brass bands and their promoters

BANDING SPIRIT


Bands returning to live events with resilience and several have celebrated milestone birthdays, honour hardworking stalwarts, whilst others are nurturing the next generation of players. Helen Williams brings this month's heroic banding stories

ELATION AS EUROPE GOES FORWARD


Coverage of Europe's flagship National Championships in The Netherlands, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland, and a run-down of which bandsâ€¨ head to the 2022 European and which will represent their nations at the 2023 European in Sweden's Malmö.

'AHOY THERE ME HEARTIES'


Having just won its first hat trick of the Brass in Concert Championship, how is any band going to beat Cory Band? That is the question that Richard Jones asks as he brings full coverage of the 2021, one-day incarnation of the contest at Gateshead's Sage on 20 November

BRASS WITH BRAVADO


Will Palmer catches up with his former mentor — trumpet pedagogue, John Miller, in this month's Pro-Platform

BBW CASTAWAY


As the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival gets ready to present a weekend of competitive rivalry, family fun and a high-voltage entertainment package to set the New Year in full swing, its Director, Steve Walker, selects his desert island listening, book and luxury item.

REVIEWS


Tim Mutum previews and reviews another visually and musically satisfying month on the on-demand brass platform, wobplay.

The 'Highlights' of the recent British National and 'Celebration' of The Voice of the Cornet, Ken Smith recordings; the first Yorkshire Trombone Day success with Martin Heartfield, and Brighouse's 75th anniversary massed concert; BBW's Christmas Gift Guide and the best music released for carolling and festive concerts.

HOLIDAY READING


In the second extract from his book, 'The 'Celebrated' Black Dyke Mills Band — The Victorian Years', author David Hirst gives BBW readers a fascinating two-page glimpse into the origins of the brass band contest.

AND ANOTHER THING


BBW's resident wit and cartoonist, Rob Nesbitt says spare a thought for the early morning Section 4 contesters!

BBW DIARY


Who's doing what across the worldâ€¦ and when

the four shortlisted for BBW's 'Band CD of the Year Award' were outstanding, whilst the more plentiful solo recordings released displayed musicians and individual artistry of the very highest orderBBW

BRASS BUSINESS


What could your band dream up with World of Sound — the Company's Adam Goldsmith says a world of creative opportunities awaits bands, soloists and ensembles in the digital world, whilst The Chicago Staff Band cornet section switches to Smith-Watkins — read why.

NEXT EDITION


Brass Band World would like to highlight that it has combined the November/December edition this year, rather than, as usual, the December/January edition, so that it can bring coverage of the unusually action-packed month of January 2022.

ORDER YOUR COPY TODAY BY SUBSCRIBING AT ANY OF THE FOLLOWING:


www.brassbandworld.co.uk

PREVIEW AT: https://www.brassbandworld.co.uk/preview/index.php

NEWSLETTER: https://mailchi.mp/brassbandworld/december2021

Telephone: Tel: +44 (0) 2920 700943
Email: kapitolpromotion@btconnect.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Butlins

Butlin's up for sale in 2022

December 15 • It is being reported that Butlin's may well be sold in 2022.

bbw

Brass Band World magazine: Latest edition out now

December 15 • The end of year edition of the leading magazine is now out.

Fodens

Accolades to Foden's trio

December 15 • Gary Curtin, Richard Poole and Mark Landon are honoured by the National Champions.

Stevenage

London & Southern Counties Area details announced

December 15 • The schedule of events and the line-up of judges have been announced for the Area contest in Stevenage next year.

What's on »

Mole Veterans Band - Christmas Concert

Tuesday 14 December • Fetcham Village Hall. The Street, Fetcham. Leatherhead, Surrey KT22 9QS

Black Dyke Band - Queensbury Parish Church

Thursday 16 December • Queensbury Parish Church, W End. Queensbury, Bradford BD13 2AD

Black Dyke Band - Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir

Friday 17 December • Dewsbury Town Hall. Wakefield Old Rd. Dewsbury WF12 8DG

Bodmin Town Band - Christmas concert

Friday 17 December • St Petroc's Church, Bodmin PL312DT

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 17 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

West Somerset Brass Band

December 14 • We are looking to strengthen the cornet section and would be delighted to hear from cornet players of all abilities. Practices are normally held in Watchet on a Friday 7.30 - 9.30 although at the moment we are practicing away from home in a larger venue

Chinnor Silver

December 13 • We are looking for CORNET(position negotiable) and 2ND TROMBONE PLAYERS to join us in the new year.. Good but realistic book of concerts and concerts planned.. With The Aeronaughts as our area test piece whats not to like.

Ocean Brass

December 13 • Ocean Brass (3rd section National Finalists) are looking for an experienced cornet player to fill the principal seat. We rehearse on Thursday evenings at Banister Park Bowls Club in Southampton, under the directorship of Andy Wareham (RWCMD Graduate).

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top