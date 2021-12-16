Show of Faith for Black Dyke

Black Dyke to head to Glastonbury for a showcase performance alongside Paloma Faith

Black Dyke will share the stage with singer, songwriter and actress Paloma Faith next year as they help headline the 2022 Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza.

The high profile event on August 6th will feature the band in performance in the historic surroundings, with a further special guest still to be announced.

Remarkable

Michael Eavis, the creator of the world famous Glastonbury Festival, said: "The evening will begin with Black Dyke Band. People may remember their appearance in 2017, which was totally remarkable!"

In response to the news, Black Dyke's Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs, added: "When Michael asked us to return, we were delighted to accept."

Endorsement

He added: "It is a real endorsement of the unique musical attraction of Black Dyke that we are offered opportunities to perform with musicians such as Paloma Faith.

We always get such a great welcome at Glastonbury. The atmosphere at the 2017 event was fantastic, and we will ensure we entertain the audience again in the same fashion."

Tickets

Tickets are now on sale at: https://www.glastonburyabbey.com/whats-on/glastonbury-abbey-extravaganza-2022.php