4BR Weekend Quiz: Think of the link...

What's the link between Helen Perkin, Berlioz, Dvorak and Saint Saens?

As we head towards Christmas there is just time to do one more little quiz to test the general knowledge of brass band fans.

We have another bumper pack selection box of brass band CDs, books and bits and bobs to enjoy if you get the answer to this one right.

Question:

What's the musical link between British Open test-pieces by Helen Perkin and Hector Berlioz, a Nationals set-work by Antonin Dvorak and a 1886 suite comprising 14 movements by Camille Saint-Saens?

Answers:

Answers with your reasons to be sent to: quiz@4barsrest.com

Closing date for answers: 12.00pm (midnight) on Sunday 19th December

Monday Quiz winner:

Jo Wright who plays with the Westoe Band was the lucky winner of our last quiz.

She made the 'Five Gold Rings' link between the test-piece for the 1992 European Championships ('Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden'); a work originally called 'Overture Characteristique' by Guillaume Balay used at the Nationals in the 1950s and British Open in the 1970s ('Diadem of Gold') and a musical epic by Richard Wagner (The 'Ring' Cycle).