Welsh Championship returns to Brangwyn Hall

The 2022 Welsh Regional Championships will now take place at its former venue but on the same date.

The Welsh Regional Championships will return to the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea in 2022 due to the lack of a guarantee that the original venue at The Great Hall at Swansea University could host the event.

Commenting on this announcement, Welsh Regional Secretary, Philip Morris told 4BR: "Unfortunately, Swansea University could not guarantee the availability of the Great Hall venue.

However, the Brangwyn Hall, home to the Welsh Regional Championships since 1957 as a regular venue has agreed to host the 2022 event on the same weekend of 19th & 20th March."

the Brangwyn Hall, home to the Welsh Regional Championships since 1957 as a regular venue has agreed to host the 2022 event on the same weekend of 19th & 20th March Committee

Advertisement

Concerns

4BR understands that with ongoing Covid-19 challenges and concerns for educational establishments, no fixed guarantee could be issued, resulting in the Regional Committee having to seek alternative arrangements.

Representation was made following the announcement of a potential alternative date being earmarked at Brangwyn Hall.

However, further discussions with parties that had made arrangements for the venue, has enabled the Championships to go ahead on the original date.

Band Secretaries will now be notified accordingly.