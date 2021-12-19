                 

*
banner

News

David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass claim media awards

CD releases by Prof David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass have claimed early annual awards from the banding press.

Awards
  Brass Band World and British Bandmsan have announced their award winners.

Sunday, 19 December 2021

        

The annual brass band awards season has kicked off with Brass Band World and British Bandsman publications revealing the identity of their choices of CDs of the Year.

Brass Band World magazine picked 'Black Dyke Gold — Volume IX' as their 'Band CD of the Year', with 'Resurrection' by Prof David King as their 'Solo CD of the Year'.

Meanwhile, British Bandsman also opted for 'Resurrection' as their 'Solo Album of the Year' with 'Festmusik' — A Legacy' by Onyx Brass as their 'Band & Ensemble CD of the Year'.

The 4Barsrest Awards will be revealed on Christmas Day.

BBW accolades

Black Dyke's latest CD release claimed the BBW accolade from a short list that was made up of 'Bram Gregson & Friends', 'Salvation' by Brass Band Frankfurt and the 'Regionals 2022' release.

David King's solo release took the honours from a shortlist of debut release 'Matroyska' from Tredegar horn star Ross Dunne, 'Jonny Midnight — The Edge of Tomorrow' by the cooperation band principal cornet, Jim Hayes and 'Sound & Light' by renowned American euphonium player Demondrae Thurman.

The magazine also noted the significant impact of studio productions from the WobPlay and BrassPasstv production companies.

British Bandsman

The Onyx Brass release secured the BB honours from a shortlist of 'Mosaic' by the A4 Quartet, 'Bram Gregson & Friends', 'Black Dyke Gold — Vol IX', and the 'In Concert' WobPlay.com releases from Cory at St. David's Hall in Cardiff and Tredegar at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.

David King's success came again a shortlist of 'Matroyska' by Ross Dunne, 'Jonny Midnight — The Edge of Tomorrow' from Jim Hayes and the 'Soloist Showcase Vol I'.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hammonds

Morrison looks to hit heights at Hammonds

December 20 • Alan Morrison is the latest experienced player to join the ranks of the Hammonds Band on soprano cornet..

British Open

British Open monitoring Omicron developments

December 20 • Contest organisers will endeavour to keep bands and public informed of any developments that may impact the proposed contest date of 23rd January.

Awards

David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass claim media awards

December 19 • CD releases by Prof David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass have claimed early annual awards from the banding press.

rHYS oWENS

Brass world comes together for Owens

December 19 • The orchestral and brass band worlds are joining forces to help raise funding for former Liverpool Philharmonic principal trumpet Rhys Owens.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Jingle Bell Brass

Friday 17 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir

Friday 17 December • Dewsbury Town Hall. Wakefield Old Rd. Dewsbury WF12 8DG

Bodmin Town Band - Christmas concert

Friday 17 December • St Petroc's Church, Bodmin PL312DT

Black Dyke Band - Sheffield City Hall

Saturday 18 December • Barker's Pool, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield, South Yorkshire S1 2JA

Black Dyke Band - Huddersfield Town Hall

Sunday 19 December • Corporation St, Huddersfield HD1 2TA

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

December 19 • Does your New Years Resolution include a New Band? If so we are waiting for your call. We have vacancies for Back Row, Horn, Bass Trombone and Bass players. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays in Polhill Avenue Bedford.

Mid-Rhondda Band

December 17 • We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw???. Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT

Deepcar Brass Band

December 17 • The positions of flugel and upper tenor horns are available at present. We are competing in the 4th section Yorkshire area finals in March . We rehearse on Monday & Friday evenings. Deepcar is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top