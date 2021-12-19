David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass claim media awards

CD releases by Prof David King, Black Dyke and Onyx Brass have claimed early annual awards from the banding press.

The annual brass band awards season has kicked off with Brass Band World and British Bandsman publications revealing the identity of their choices of CDs of the Year.

Brass Band World magazine picked 'Black Dyke Gold — Volume IX' as their 'Band CD of the Year', with 'Resurrection' by Prof David King as their 'Solo CD of the Year'.

Meanwhile, British Bandsman also opted for 'Resurrection' as their 'Solo Album of the Year' with 'Festmusik' — A Legacy' by Onyx Brass as their 'Band & Ensemble CD of the Year'.

The 4Barsrest Awards will be revealed on Christmas Day.

BBW accolades

Black Dyke's latest CD release claimed the BBW accolade from a short list that was made up of 'Bram Gregson & Friends', 'Salvation' by Brass Band Frankfurt and the 'Regionals 2022' release.

David King's solo release took the honours from a shortlist of debut release 'Matroyska' from Tredegar horn star Ross Dunne, 'Jonny Midnight — The Edge of Tomorrow' by the cooperation band principal cornet, Jim Hayes and 'Sound & Light' by renowned American euphonium player Demondrae Thurman.

The magazine also noted the significant impact of studio productions from the WobPlay and BrassPasstv production companies.

British Bandsman

The Onyx Brass release secured the BB honours from a shortlist of 'Mosaic' by the A4 Quartet, 'Bram Gregson & Friends', 'Black Dyke Gold — Vol IX', and the 'In Concert' WobPlay.com releases from Cory at St. David's Hall in Cardiff and Tredegar at the Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.

David King's success came again a shortlist of 'Matroyska' by Ross Dunne, 'Jonny Midnight — The Edge of Tomorrow' from Jim Hayes and the 'Soloist Showcase Vol I'.