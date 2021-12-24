Blackburn & Darwen help get brass on the BBC

The Blackburn & Darwen Band helped choirmaster Gareth Malone to put on a great festive event in their home town — and all on prime time television too.

There was both the sight and sound of a brass band on primetime BBC television in the run-up to Christmas this year, with the appearance of Blackburn & Darwen Band helping presenter Gareth Malone in his quest to stage a concert using local musical talent.

Blackburn sings Christmas

The hour long BBC2 show entitled, 'Blackburn Sings Christmas' was aired on Thursday 23rd December and saw the well known Choirmaster work with staff from the Royal Blackburn Hospital and loads of volunteers over a six week period to create a special community event.

He took a trip around the town and headed to the rehearsal of the band formed in 1840 where he met conductor Daniel Thomas and the players to start work on his version of 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey.

he met conductor Daniel Thomas and the players to start work on his version of 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey 4BR

Advertisement

Feel good

The concert was a real tearjerker 'feel good' event — all topped off with the outdoor performance of the hit song with everyone singing along to the band on great form.

The programme can be seen on the BBC iPlayer at:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0012yqs