                 

*
banner

News

Blackburn & Darwen help get brass on the BBC

The Blackburn & Darwen Band helped choirmaster Gareth Malone to put on a great festive event in their home town — and all on prime time television too.

Blackburn
  Gareth Malone getting a few tips from Blackburn & Darwen MD, Daniel Thomas

Friday, 24 December 2021

        

There was both the sight and sound of a brass band on primetime BBC television in the run-up to Christmas this year, with the appearance of Blackburn & Darwen Band helping presenter Gareth Malone in his quest to stage a concert using local musical talent.

Blackburn sings Christmas

The hour long BBC2 show entitled, 'Blackburn Sings Christmas' was aired on Thursday 23rd December and saw the well known Choirmaster work with staff from the Royal Blackburn Hospital and loads of volunteers over a six week period to create a special community event.

He took a trip around the town and headed to the rehearsal of the band formed in 1840 where he met conductor Daniel Thomas and the players to start work on his version of 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey.

he met conductor Daniel Thomas and the players to start work on his version of 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Mariah Carey4BR

Feel good

The concert was a real tearjerker 'feel good' event — all topped off with the outdoor performance of the hit song with everyone singing along to the band on great form.

The programme can be seen on the BBC iPlayer at:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0012yqs

        

TAGS: Blackburn & Darwen

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wales

A musical Nadolig Llawen from Welsh banding

December 24 • The Welsh banding community has provided a musical Happy Christmas to the world.

Blackburn

Blackburn & Darwen help get brass on the BBC

December 24 • The Blackburn & Darwen Band helped choirmaster Gareth Malone to put on a great festive event in their home town — and all on prime time television too.

Huddersfield University

Huddersfield Uni students spread festive cheer

December 24 • The musical students at Huddersfield University have helped spread plenty of musical cheer this festive season.

Covid

£30 million to the arts as possible Omicron restrictions loom

December 22 • Arts bodies and institutions will be able to apply for financial help to get them through to March 2022.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

December 19 • Does your New Years Resolution include a New Band? If so we are waiting for your call. We have vacancies for Back Row, Horn, Bass Trombone and Bass players. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays in Polhill Avenue Bedford.

Mid-Rhondda Band

December 17 • We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw???. Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT

Deepcar Brass Band

December 17 • The positions of flugel and upper tenor horns are available at present. We are competing in the 4th section Yorkshire area finals in March . We rehearse on Monday & Friday evenings. Deepcar is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top