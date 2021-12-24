                 

*
A musical Nadolig Llawen from Welsh banding

The Welsh banding community has provided a musical Happy Christmas to the world.

Wales
  The initiative saw bands from all parts of Wales play their part

Friday, 24 December 2021

        

The Welsh banding movement has sent out a message of festive joy to the world thanks to an incentive project promoted by Brass Bands Wales/Bandiau Pres Cymru — the organisational body which supports the nation's banding community.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas

It commissioned composer Christopher Bond to write a free short celebratory version of 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' which was sent out to all member bands to record.

'Carol for Cymru'/'Carol am Gymru' has been a great success, with a host of band's getting in just the right musical mood to provide their versions — festive sweaters, hats and all.

Dymunwn Nadolig Llawen i'n holl aelodau a phob llwyddiant ar gyfer 2022!Brass Bands Wales

Great response

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We wanted to thank everyone for their support in what has been a difficult year for banding all over the world, not just in Wales. We had a great response — including from the Band of the Prince of Wales in Brecon.

Dymunwn Nadolig Llawen i'n holl aelodau a phob llwyddiant ar gyfer 2022! (Wishing all our members a very Happy Christmas with best wishes, support and success for 2022!)"

Enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-qEgh3X9zg

        

