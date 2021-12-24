A musical Nadolig Llawen from Welsh banding

The Welsh banding movement has sent out a message of festive joy to the world thanks to an incentive project promoted by Brass Bands Wales/Bandiau Pres Cymru — the organisational body which supports the nation's banding community.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas
It commissioned composer Christopher Bond to write a free short celebratory version of 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' which was sent out to all member bands to record.
'Carol for Cymru'/'Carol am Gymru' has been a great success, with a host of band's getting in just the right musical mood to provide their versions — festive sweaters, hats and all.
Dymunwn Nadolig Llawen i'n holl aelodau a phob llwyddiant ar gyfer 2022!Brass Bands Wales
Great response
A spokesperson told 4BR: "We wanted to thank everyone for their support in what has been a difficult year for banding all over the world, not just in Wales. We had a great response — including from the Band of the Prince of Wales in Brecon.
Dymunwn Nadolig Llawen i'n holl aelodau a phob llwyddiant ar gyfer 2022! (Wishing all our members a very Happy Christmas with best wishes, support and success for 2022!)"