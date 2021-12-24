Hark the little angel plays...

Two year old Mary Sidwell heralds the countdown to the big day...

Mary Sidwell, aged 2, blows a period brass horn in the grounds of St Michael's Church in Emley, West Yorkshire, to celebrate the imminent arrival of Christmas Day.

Mary's father Tim, is conductor of Emley Brass Band, and her mother Kath plays euphonium in Skelmanthorpe Community Band.

Positive images

"I want to be a conductor like my dad," Mary said as he happily posed for pictures for professional photographer Lorne Campbell who continues to send positive images of the brass band community to national newspapers and on-line publications.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian