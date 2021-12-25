2021 4BR CD of the Year

The superb 'Festmusik — A Legacy' CD from Onyx Brass claims the 4BR CD of the Year Award

Winner: Festmusik — A Legacy (Onyx Brass)

2. Black Dyke Gold — Vol IX (Black Dyke)

3. Carmen Suite (Mike Lovatt Brass Pack)

A CD "linking family fortune, friendship and forensic study provide the touchstones on which this outstanding recording is built."

That was the opinion of 4BR Editor Iwan Fox in his review of the 2021 CD of the Year winner from Onyx Brass led by conductor John Wilson.

The connective chain is forged by musical personality; Strauss, Schumann, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Rubinstein, Franz and full circle to Strauss again; the common link the mysteriously heartfelt cache of letters and paperwork left by a very particular, yet benevolent Great-uncle to his impressionable nephew.

It is a superb release that was a clear winner — claiming nine first choice preferences from the panel and numerous other podium places.

Runner-up was Black Dyke's engaging 'Gold' mix — of test pieces and easy listening favourites that whilst the stunning exotic flavours of Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack production treatment 'Carmen' was third.

All ten albums got a mention from the judges (seven with at last one first choice preference vote) — emphasising the quality of the productions this year.

Onyx Brass

Festmusik: A Legacy

Conductor: John Wilson

Chandos Recordings: CDCHSA 5284

Review: https://www.4barsrest.com/reviews/products/cd695.asp

The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

Past Winners:



2020: Gregson: Music of the Angels

2019: The Music of Bliss & Howells (Brighouse & Rastrick)

2018: Metropolis â€” Black Dyke

2017: Dances & Arias â€” Black Dyke

2016: War Memorials â€” Cory Band & Tredegar Band

2015: Dark Arteries â€” Tredegar Band

2014: Gaia Symphony â€” Eikanger Bjorsvik

2013: When Worlds Collide (The Music of Nigel Clarke) â€” Brass Band Buizingen

2012: Masquerade â€” Foden's

2011: Only for You: The Music of Paul Lovatt-Cooper â€” Black Dyke

2010: Romeo & Juliet â€” Eikanger Bjorsvik

2009: Maestro â€” Foden's

2008: New Music for Brass Band â€” Foden's

2007: Vienna Nights â€” Black Dyke

2006: Heaton: Volume 4 â€” Black Dyke

2005: Tales and Stories â€” Eikanger Bjorsvik

2004: Music of the Spheres â€” Yorkshire Building Society

2003: Bourgeois in Brass â€” Yorkshire Building Society

2002: The Heaton Collection â€” Black Dyke and the ISB

2001: Butterworth â€” Black Dyke