                 

*
banner

News

2021 4BR Newcomer of the Year

The new 'In Concert Series' initiative from the WobPlay.com recording platform claims the 2021 Newcomer of the Year award.

Newcomer
  The In Concert Series on the Wobplay.com platform has won the 4BR Newcomer of the Year award

Saturday, 25 December 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Winner: WobPlay.com — In Concert Series

2. Luke Barker (Flowers Band/National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain)
3. JSVB Legacy Band

2020 may have been a very difficult year for brass banding as a whole, but once again there were plenty of fresh ideas, initiatives and talent galore to enjoy.

Chief amongst the according to our international panel of critics was the new 'In Concert' series provided by the WobPlay.com recording platform which showcased lockdown concert performances from Cory, Tredegar, Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery and Brighouse & Rastrick.

High quality production values, interesting venues and plenty of great playing made for hugely entertaining listening and the project a clear winner with seven first choice preferences and plenty of podium finishes from the judges.

Congratulations to runner-up Luke Barker, the principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain who made such an impression with them, Flowers and as a prize winning soloists during the year.

Third place went to a renewal of a great old favourite in the JSVB Legacy Band who we are sure will provide great entertainment for many more years to come.

Seven of the ten nominations had at least one first choice preference vote — with all ten getting a podium nomination.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

To enjoy:


www.WobPlay.com

Past Winners:


2020: Cory Band 2020 Online Championships
2019: Sky Arts — Battle of the Bands television series
2018: Thomas Nielsen
2017: Ingar Bergby
2016: Thierry Deleruyelle
2015: Dark Arteries â€” Rambert Ballet and Tredegar Band
2014: The Band of the King's Division
2013: Korpsfiksert! — Eikanger Bjorsvik television series
2012: Brass in Concert
2011: Venezuelan Brass Ensemble
2010: Exit Brass
2009: Lucy Pankhurst
2008: Paul Duffy
2007: Proms Brass Day
2006: English National Championship
2005: Brass Band Aid
2004: The National Children's Band of Great Britain
2003: Emma Farrow
2002: Simon Dobson

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Band of the Year

2021 4BR Band of the Year

December 25 • The National Champion Foden's retains its 4BR Band of the Year accolade.

Conductor

2021 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • Arsene Duc becomes the 4BR Conductor of the Year for a second time.

Player of the Year

2021 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • The superb Isobel Daws rounds off a memorable year of personal performances by becoming the 2021 4BR Player of the Year.

Test Piece of the Year

2021 4BR Test Piece of the Year

December 25 • Edward Gregon's much anticipated 'The World Rejoicing' is the 4BR Test Piece of the Year.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

December 19 • Does your New Years Resolution include a New Band? If so we are waiting for your call. We have vacancies for Back Row, Horn, Bass Trombone and Bass players. Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays in Polhill Avenue Bedford.

Mid-Rhondda Band

December 17 • We have a vacancy for a percussion kit player. We have a full compliment of players apart from this one position. Are you interested in being the final piece of our band jigsaw???. Rehearsal on Thursday 7.30pm at the Band Hall, Dunraven St. Tonypandy, RCT

Deepcar Brass Band

December 17 • The positions of flugel and upper tenor horns are available at present. We are competing in the 4th section Yorkshire area finals in March . We rehearse on Monday & Friday evenings. Deepcar is mid distance between Sheffield, Barnsley and Huddersfield.

Pro Cards »

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top