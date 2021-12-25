2021 4BR Newcomer of the Year

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest
Winner: WobPlay.com — In Concert Series
2. Luke Barker (Flowers Band/National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain)
3. JSVB Legacy Band
2020 may have been a very difficult year for brass banding as a whole, but once again there were plenty of fresh ideas, initiatives and talent galore to enjoy.
Chief amongst the according to our international panel of critics was the new 'In Concert' series provided by the WobPlay.com recording platform which showcased lockdown concert performances from Cory, Tredegar, Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery and Brighouse & Rastrick.
High quality production values, interesting venues and plenty of great playing made for hugely entertaining listening and the project a clear winner with seven first choice preferences and plenty of podium finishes from the judges.
Congratulations to runner-up Luke Barker, the principal cornet of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain who made such an impression with them, Flowers and as a prize winning soloists during the year.
Third place went to a renewal of a great old favourite in the JSVB Legacy Band who we are sure will provide great entertainment for many more years to come.
Seven of the ten nominations had at least one first choice preference vote — with all ten getting a podium nomination.
Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)
