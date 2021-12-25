The superb Youth Brass 2000 add yet another accolade to their roll of honour as they become the 2021 4BR Lower Section Band of the Year.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Winner: Youth Brass 2000



2. Kingdom Brass

3. Brass Band de Cuivres Euphonia

2021 has been another exceptionally difficult year for bands below elite level, but as was admired by the panel of critics when considering a winner in this category, so many excelled in so many ways despite the challenges imposed by Covid-19.

Not surprisingly then all ten bands gained at least one podium nomination for their efforts, with no less than seven gaining at least one first choice preference. It was therefore a very close run battle to gain the overall honour with the result hinging on the last vote to come in.

In the end it was the outstanding Youth Brass 2000 that took the accolade to go with their Youth Brass in Concert title — gaining five first choice preferences to pip runner-up Kingdom Brass from Scotland, with Ensemble de Cuivres Euphonia close behind.

To enjoy:



www.wobplay.com

Panel:



The Awards Panel consisted of:

Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

Past Winners:



2020: Tewit Silver Band

2019: Wardle Academy Youth

2018: Oldham Band (Lees)

2017: BD1 Brass

2016: Youth Brass 2000

2015: Ebbw Valley

2014: Manger Skulemusikklag

2013: National Children's Band of Great Britain

2012: National Youth Band of Great Britain

2011: Bjorsvik Brass

2010: Hazel Grove Band

2009: Oldham (Lees) Band

2008: Smithills Schools Senior Band

2007: Sellers International Youth Band

2006: Pennine Brass

2005: Marsden Riverhead Brewery Band

2004: Smithills School Senior Band

2003: Smithills School Senior Band

2002: St. Dennis Band

2001: Peter Hawke Garages Lindley Band