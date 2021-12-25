                 

2021 4BR Band of the Year

The National Champion Foden's retains its 4BR Band of the Year accolade.

Band of the Year
  Foden's Band has successfully retained its 4BR Band of the Year title

Saturday, 25 December 2021

        

Winner: Foden's


2. Cory
3. Valaisia Brass Band

The trio of giants that currently command widespread respect and admiration from supporters and fans, as well as competitive fear from rivals dominated the voting for the Band of the Year accolade.

It was nip and tuck between Foden's and Cory all the way to the finishing line — both gaining seven first preference choices from the panel of judges. However, the National Champion had more second choice preferences (7-4) to ensure they retained their title.

Just behind them came the six-time Swiss National Champion with three first choice preference votes, whilst two other nominees also gained first choice selections with all ten bands gaining at least one podium nomination.

Panel:


The Awards Panel consisted of:
Iwan Fox (Editor 4BR); Malcolm Wood (4BR Chief Contributor); Andrew Wainwright (Composer/Arranger/Graphic Designer); Gordon Simpson (statistician Brass Band World magazine); Chris Thomas (Chief Contributor Brass Band World magazine/4BR contributor); Frode Rydland (EBBA Music Commission/Bjorsvik Brass); David Childs (euphonium soloist/Editor BBW Magazine); David Hirst (Conductor/Adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (Chief contributor CU Brass); Tim Mutum (writer/brass band recording and history specialist); Owen Melhuish (President: North Shore Brass New Zealand); Chris Wormald (Conductor/Adjudicator/Arranger); Steve Jack (photographer/4BR, BBW contributor); Stein Skopholm (Norwegian broadcaster/presenter); Kurt Bohalter (Swiss Brass Band administrator/Publisher); Steven Mead (Euphonium soloist); Paul Holland (Conductor/Adjudicator); Matthew Van Emmerick (Soloist/Conductor); Mark Good (Editor British Bandsman magazine)

Past Winners:


2020: Foden's
2019: Cory
2018: Valaisia Brass Band
2017: Eikanger Bjorsvik
2016: Cory
2015: Cory
2014: Black Dyke
2013: Cory
2012: Foden's
2011: Brighouse & Rastrick
2010: Tredegar
2009: Cory
2008: Cory
2007: Grimethorpe Colliery Band
2006: Grimethorpe Colliery (UK Coal) Band
2005: Black Dyke
2004: Yorkshire Building Society
2003: Yorkshire Building Society
2002: Foden's Richardson
2001: Yorkshire Building Society

        

