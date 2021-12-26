                 

*
Christmas Quiz: Test your musical knowledge

We have a fantastic prize package worth over £600 to win — including a Besson Prodige cornet — if you can get the answers right...

  See if you can get all the answers and the festive saying right to win the fantastic quiz prize

Sunday, 26 December 2021

        

Time to out your thinking caps on if you are going to be in with a chance to win a fantastic slightly late Christmas present thanks to our friends at Besson and Band Supplies.

Prodige cornet

There is a Besson 'Prodige' cornet, plus a set of four cornet mutes, a box of valve oil to keep your band's instruments going during the weeks of rehearsal to come and some music ideal for a youth band to play if you get all the questions right.

It's a prize package worth over £600 — so what better way to start the new year of 2022.

In an additional twist to help you though — the first letter of each right answer will make up a nice festive saying.

Go to:

Go to: https://www.4barsrest.com/articles/2021/1946.asp

The closing date is 11.59pm on 31st December!

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

