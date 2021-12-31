End of Union for Davis

                 

*
News

Unite
  The band claimed the Yorkshire First Section Area title under his baton in 2020

Friday, 31 December 2021

        

The Unite the Union Band has announced that MD John Davis has decided to relinquish his role with the Yorkshire band.

Two year tenure

It brings to an end a two-year tenure marked by significant musical success. The Sheffield based band has maintained its British Open Spring Festival status and enjoyed promotion back into the Yorkshire Area Championship Section.

Under his direction the band claimed the Yorkshire First Section Area title in 2020 and went on to come fifth at the National Finals in Cheltenham, whilst they also gained a well earned reputation for providing inventive concert and entertainment contest programmes.

John brought a real sense of passion, enthusiasm and drive to the band during his time with usUnite the Union Band

Passion

Band Chairperson, Melissa Maddison told 4BR: "John brought a real sense of passion, enthusiasm and drive to the band during his time with us.

His personality and ability to get the most out of the band when it really mattered, such as our success in winning the Yorkshire Area First Section title in 2020 was a fantastic example of his musical leadership and skill.

It is with great reluctance that the band are seeing John leave his role. We thank him for all of his hard work during his time and wish him every success for the future."

        

