2022 New Year Honours List

People who have made outstanding contributions to Services to Music have gained recognition in the New Years Honours List

Congratulations go to Sydney Robert Harries, Chairman, Festival of Brass and Voices, who will become a Member of the Order of the British Empire for Services to Community Music in Scotland and to Cancer Research UK.

The honour also goes to Berendina Jill Norton, Professor of Music at the Royal Military School of Music for Services to Music

Nikki Anne Iles from Bedford becomes a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for Services to Music, as does Elizabeth Lenten from Spalding in Lincolnshire.

The same honour goes to Ian Macpherson, Music Tutor, Percussive Edge in Harrogate for services to Education; William McFarland for Services to Music in County Antrim; Mark Douglas Ashley Strachan, for Charitable Services to Musicians during Covid-19, and Ann Elizabeth Margaret Thompson, for Services to Music and the community in Fintona, County Tyrone.