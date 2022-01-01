                 

*
banner

News

New lead at Cathays Brass

Simon Hilberding is the new Musical Director of Cathays Brass in Cardiff.

Ctahsys
  The band has welcomed its new Musical Director

Saturday, 01 January 2022

        

Cathays Brass from Cardiff has announced the appointment of Simon Hilberding as their new Musical Director.

Simon is a recent arrival on Welsh soil and brings a wealth of experience from across the world, having worked with the UAE Armed Forces and having gained orchestral experience in Hannover and Sydney.

Impressed

A spokesperson told 4BR: "After first meeting Simon in November, we were immediately the impressed by his enthusiasm towards community music making and the relaxed style in which he encouraged us during the rehearsal.

We now look forward to discovering where this diverse background will take us. We would also like to thank Matt Lush for creating our recent Ty Cerdd funded virtual project."

The band is currently intending to re-start rehearsals on Monday January 10th subject to Welsh government guidelines.

Project

The results of this project can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k168v7YbsH8

        

TAGS: Cathays Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

trom

First World War trombone returns home

January 2 • A 1916 military G trombone has found its way back to its regimental home.

Ctahsys

New lead at Cathays Brass

January 1 • Simon Hilberding is the new Musical Director of Cathays Brass in Cardiff.

cOVID

Concern for Welsh bands as Covid numbers rise

January 1 • Up to 30 people can take part in band practice in Wales at present, but concerns grow that further guidance and regulations may be put in place as Covid numbers rise.

Medals

2022 New Year Honours List

January 1 • People who have made outstanding contributions to Services to Music have gained recognition in the New Years Honours List

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

Market Rasen Band

December 31 • Interested in Regionals, We have urgent vacancies for Euphonium , Baritone, Cornet, Trombone, Bass and percussion..

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 28 • The band currently requires a number of capable and committed brass and percussion players to join the band, perhaps on a project basis for the L&SC Regional Contest. The band will be competing in the third section on Gordon Langford's 'Facets of Glass'.

Glossop Old Band

December 26 • GLOSSOP OLD BAND, 1st Section Midlands Area, are looking to recruit a Solo Trombone Player, with immediate effect. Rehearsal commence immediately after New Year, on Gilbert Vinters, SPECTRUM, for the Midlands 1st Section Area Contest.

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top