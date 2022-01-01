New lead at Cathays Brass

Simon Hilberding is the new Musical Director of Cathays Brass in Cardiff.

Cathays Brass from Cardiff has announced the appointment of Simon Hilberding as their new Musical Director.

Simon is a recent arrival on Welsh soil and brings a wealth of experience from across the world, having worked with the UAE Armed Forces and having gained orchestral experience in Hannover and Sydney.

Impressed

A spokesperson told 4BR: "After first meeting Simon in November, we were immediately the impressed by his enthusiasm towards community music making and the relaxed style in which he encouraged us during the rehearsal.

We now look forward to discovering where this diverse background will take us. We would also like to thank Matt Lush for creating our recent Ty Cerdd funded virtual project."

The band is currently intending to re-start rehearsals on Monday January 10th subject to Welsh government guidelines.

Project

The results of this project can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k168v7YbsH8