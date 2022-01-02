                 

First World War trombone returns home

A 1916 military G trombone has found its way back to its regimental home.

  The inscription revealed the instrument's military history

Sunday, 02 January 2022

        

A First World War military 'G' trombone found tucked away in a personal collection of musical memorabilia has been returned to the museum which houses artefacts from the regiment it once belonged to.

Second hand shop

The Boosey & Co instrument belonged to Richard Smith, a trombone player born in Gloucester who later moved to the North West with his wife Gill and played with the likes of City of Chester and Hesketh Bank.

It is thought he bought it in a second-hand shop in his youth and kept it alongside two others he had.

In later years ill health forced him to stop playing but he still enjoyed his banding by being involved with Leyland Band as a merchandise manager and librarian.

Inscription

Following his death, Gill found the trombone, and after cleaning it up found the inscription on its bell which read: '3rd Line 2nd Monmouthshire Regiment Pontypool'. Intrigued, she asked James Doran from Leyland Band to find out more to see if it could be returned to its rightful home.

It was found that the serial number meant that the instrument was made in 1916 — coinciding to the date soon after the 3rd line battalion of the 2nd Monmouthshire Regiment was raised in Pontypool in 1915, before moving to Abergavenny.

They later moved again to Oswestry and was designated as a Reserve Battalion in 1916. It was eventually absorbed into the 3rd/1st Monmouths who saw considerable action.

It's incredible to think of the journey it may have been on — especially during the War years and it would be great if some further research can reveal more about itJim Doran

Fascinating

Speaking about his research Jim told 4BR: "It's been fascinating to find out a little bit more of its history — and one that led me to return the instrument to the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum in Brecon, where we hope they can possibly make the link between the instrument and the Army musician who played on it.

It's incredible to think of the journey it may have been on — especially during the War years and it would be great if some further research can reveal more about it."

Research

Jim recently presented the instrument to Amanda Rosewame, the Curator at the Royal Welsh Regimental Museum which houses an incredible array of over 33,000 artefacts — including those from the famous Battle of Rourke's Drift and the First World War, who said that it will now be catalogued and stored for future research purposes.

        

