                 

*
banner

News

Musicians continue to face European 'nightmare'

It is being reported that only Spain out of 27 EU countries has agreed a bilateral work-permit free agreement with the UK for touring musicians.

Brexit
  It is being reported that Spain is the only country at present to sign a bilateral agreement

Monday, 03 January 2022

        

It has been reported in a number of media outlets this morning that only one of 27 EU countries has agreed a post-Brexit deal to enable musicians to tour work-permit free in Europe.

It is stated in the Daily Express, Independent and Euro Weekly News that at present only Spain has signed a bilateral agreement following a Government pledge made almost nine months ago to 'fix' the issue.

It is understood that the agreement allows musicians to work free for 90 days out of every 180.

Not materialised

Deborah Annetts, the CEO of the Incorporated Society of Musicians is reported by the Daily Express as saying that the "proposed solutions such as bilateral agreements with EU states have not materialised", leading to serious problems continuing with "cabotage, carnets and designated ports".

Meanwhile, the Euro Weekly News reports that in the letter sent to the new Brexit Minister Lizz Truss, Deborah Annetts states that; "All the problems first identified as facing the creative sector due to the TCA, in the Brexit trade deal, still remain."

She added: "All these issues are adversely impacting the UK music industry and the broader creative industries, which is worth £116bn per annum."

Slippery slope

As previously reported by the Independent newspaper, Opera singer Dame Sarah Connolly stated that the situation facing British musicians wanting to tour Europe as being "a seeping, pallid, undercooked, slippery slope".

In March last year the Prime Minister Boris Johnson had stated that "we must fix"it when asked about the problems encountered, whilst the claim later made that 21 of the 27 states had in fact allowed work-free permits to their countries was widely lambasted as being incorrect.

News of the Spanish deal was reported by the Musicians Union in November, stating that it has come about "as a result of industry pressure and some great work by LIVE (Live music Industry Venues and Entertainment) and the Association of British Orchestras and their counterparts in Spain."

Taken together with the visa issue still affecting other areas of the EU, the impacts of Brexit continue to cause a logistical nightmare for Europe-wide toursLIVE

Nightmare

LIVE has called on the Government to work with individual EU Governments to tackle the problem of visas and permits, especially with a focus on 7 member states with the most urgent issues.

They stated: "Taken together with the visa issue still affecting other areas of the EU, the impacts of Brexit continue to cause a logistical nightmare for Europe-wide tours."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Butlins

Green light for Butlin's weekend

January 3 • The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival will take place this weekend.

Brexit

Musicians continue to face European 'nightmare'

January 3 • It is being reported that only Spain out of 27 EU countries has agreed a bilateral work-permit free agreement with the UK for touring musicians.

Fairlop

Fairlop enjoys a return to fund raising help

January 2 • Fairlop Brass ensured that others benefitted from their return to rehearsals and concerts this year.

trom

First World War trombone returns home

January 2 • A 1916 military G trombone has found its way back to its regimental home.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

January 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Chinnor Silver

January 3 • NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE?. We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings ..

Harlow Brass Band

January 3 • HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top