                 

*
banner

News

Green light for Butlin's weekend

The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival will take place this weekend.

Butlins
  The Butlin's event will take place this weekend.

Monday, 03 January 2022

        

4BR has been informed that the Butlins Open Brass Band Festival will take place at the Skegness Resort this coming weekend.

Welcome

Unless there are major Government announcements that will directly affect the event, Festival Director Steve Walker told 4BR that Butlin's will offer a warm welcome to all participants and visitors from Friday 7th until Monday 10th January.

"We have been kept up to date with all developments and will continue to ensure that people will have every confidence to join us for the weekend."

He added: "I repeat what I said in our last press release (reported on 4BR on 7th December — see below) — that we've got a fantastic Festival packed with entertainment backed by Covid-secure measures."

https://www.4barsrest.com/news/53344/entertainment-and-safety-on-offer-at-butlins

Covid-19 measures

Butlins has worked with Government guidance to provide Covid-secure measures for Festival-goers, including requiring a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken 48 hours before arrival, reported and demonstrated via an NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app, or a confirmatory text message from the NHS.

Proof of natural immunity, demonstrated via the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app is also accepted, but vaccination cards are not.

Covid-19 Check list

Butlin's has an extensive list of requirements to undertake for your visit.

Go to:

https://www.bigweekends.com/resorts/before-you-go

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Butlins

Green light for Butlin's weekend

January 3 • The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival will take place this weekend.

Brexit

Musicians continue to face European 'nightmare'

January 3 • It is being reported that only Spain out of 27 EU countries has agreed a bilateral work-permit free agreement with the UK for touring musicians.

Fairlop

Fairlop enjoys a return to fund raising help

January 2 • Fairlop Brass ensured that others benefitted from their return to rehearsals and concerts this year.

trom

First World War trombone returns home

January 2 • A 1916 military G trombone has found its way back to its regimental home.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

January 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Chinnor Silver

January 3 • NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE?. We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings ..

Harlow Brass Band

January 3 • HBB have a vacancy for a Musical Director. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who reach a good standard. We are asked to play at a variety of events throughout the year and have our own Spring & Christmas concerts. We rehearse on Thursdays, 8-10pm.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top