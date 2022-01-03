Green light for Butlin's weekend

The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival will take place this weekend.

4BR has been informed that the Butlins Open Brass Band Festival will take place at the Skegness Resort this coming weekend.

Unless there are major Government announcements that will directly affect the event, Festival Director Steve Walker told 4BR that Butlin's will offer a warm welcome to all participants and visitors from Friday 7th until Monday 10th January.

"We have been kept up to date with all developments and will continue to ensure that people will have every confidence to join us for the weekend."

He added: "I repeat what I said in our last press release (reported on 4BR on 7th December — see below) — that we've got a fantastic Festival packed with entertainment backed by Covid-secure measures."

Covid-19 measures

Butlins has worked with Government guidance to provide Covid-secure measures for Festival-goers, including requiring a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken 48 hours before arrival, reported and demonstrated via an NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app, or a confirmatory text message from the NHS.

Proof of natural immunity, demonstrated via the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app is also accepted, but vaccination cards are not.

Covid-19 Check list

Butlin's has an extensive list of requirements to undertake for your visit.

https://www.bigweekends.com/resorts/before-you-go