Entertainment and safety on offer at Butlin's

The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival is offering plenty of entertainment in a Covid-19 safe environment to back the competition action in January.

The 2022 contesting season will kick off with Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival, incorporating the Butlin's Youth Band Festival and British Open Solo and Ensemble Championships over the weekend of January 7th — 10th.

Confidence

Festival Director, Steve Walker has told 4BR that Butlin's is determined to provide a wonderful entertainment experience for everyone — backed by Covid-19 measures designed to keep people safe.

"We've got a fantastic Festival packed with entertainment lined-up in 2022,"he said. "And Butlin's Covid-secure measures are designed to give everyone the confidence to join party atmosphere."

Butlins has worked with Government guidance to provide Covid-secure measures for Festival-goers, including requiring a negative Lateral Flow Test (LFT) taken 48 hours before arrival, reported and demonstrated via an NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app, or a confirmatory text message from the NHS.

Proof of natural immunity, demonstrated via the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app is also accepted, but vaccination cards are not.

Entertainment

The 2020 Youth and Championship Section winners Youth Brass 2000 and Flowers Band will open the entertainment menu with concerts on the Friday in the Centre Stage venue followed by the renowned Dean/Quigley Quintet featuring trombone virtuoso Chris Dean and trumpet star Ryan Quigley.

Big band fans will be royally treated by the Syd Lawrence Orchestra on Saturday evening followed by the brilliant six-piece Backstage Brass playing funky arrangements of classic and modern pop tunes.

The Saturday night party continues in the Reds venue with The Oomparty Band who will be appear following the announcement of the results from Sections 1-4.

Sunday evening

On Sunday evening the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Reunion Band, conducted by Dr. Robert Childs, gets its 70th anniversary year off to a flying start in Centre Stage with a programme referencing it history, packed with former alumni players.

The weekend is brought to a close with the popular rock and roll group The Houndogs.

To book

To book your visit go to: www.butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.

A three-night break, based on a family of four sharing a silver self-catering apartment, is just £90.00 per person and all offers are subject to promotional availability.