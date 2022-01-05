New signings for Leyland

The Leyland Band has welcomed a raft of new signings as they look ahead to the 2022 contest season.

They stated through their Facebook and Instagram accounts that they were "delighted to welcome lots of quality players to our ranks"since returning to rehearsals following the Covid-19 restrictions.

It saw the players take part in a number of concerts and projects including performing singer Jane Constance at the graduation ceremonies of 2500 students from the University of Central Lancashire.

