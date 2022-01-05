                 

*
banner

News

New signings for Leyland

The Leyland Band has welcomed a raft of new signings as they look ahead to the 2022 contest season.

Leyland
  The band has welcomed a number of new players to the ranks

Wednesday, 05 January 2022

        

The Leyland Band has taken to social media to announce several new signings as they now look ahead to the 2022 contesting season.

They stated through their Facebook and Instagram accounts that they were "delighted to welcome lots of quality players to our ranks"since returning to rehearsals following the Covid-19 restrictions.

It saw the players take part in a number of concerts and projects including performing singer Jane Constance at the graduation ceremonies of 2500 students from the University of Central Lancashire.

        

TAGS: Leyland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hade Edge

Looking forward to Butlin's...

January 5 • Members of Hade Edge Band test the outdoor temperatures ahead of their trip to compete at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival

Brabbins

Brabbins prize to be claimed by conducting talent

January 5 • The opportunity to work alongside Martyn Brabbins at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is up for grabs — and you can enjoy the competitive action too.

Leyland

New signings for Leyland

January 5 • The Leyland Band has welcomed a raft of new signings as they look ahead to the 2022 contest season.

Cross

Death of Sandy Blair

January 5 • The death has been reported of the respected tuba player and conductor.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

The Wigston Band

January 4 • Based in Leicestershire, The Wigston Band are especially looking for new members to join us for the Second Section Midlands Area contest to be held on Saturday 26th February and beyond.. . Front Row Cornet. Back Row Cornet. Solo Trombone. Kit Percussionist

Chadderton Band

January 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Chinnor Silver

January 3 • NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE?. We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings ..

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top