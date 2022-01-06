UniBrass Foundation reports confidence for future experiences

The Annual General Meeting of the UniBrass Foundation was a display of confidence governed by the experiences faced during past year.

It was held on-line, an example of the type of practical approach provided to overcome the challenges faced during the past year — one which has seen it organise and support a number of notable initiatives.

Initiatives

Hosted by Chairperson, Andy Straiton, those included the successful hosting of the open air UniBrass Contest at Sheffield University in June which attracted nine competing bands and over 200 students.

In addition, the first 'sold out' Band Camp initiative saw 40 players provide four concerts, whilst its continuation of the Band Outreach programme provided essential support for university band organisers.

Andy also outlined future initiatives for 2022 and beyond — including an Artist in Association project secured through Arts Council England funding, a second Band Camp in August and the start of work that will lead to the 2023 UniBrass Championships at a new host venue.

2002 UniBrass Championships

The more immediate challenges posed by the forthcoming 2022 event at Sheffield University were also addressed, with Andy stating that he was confident that it will provide the "full UniBrass experience" for what is expected to be a line-up of 22 bands and over 700 performers in two sections on 5th February.

Although he stated that Covid-19 and its variants continue to cast a shadow of operational and financial risk, he stated that the Foundation had a great deal of volunteer resilience, whilst fundraising activities were innovative and diverse.

This he hoped would lead to further "exciting opportunities" as the organisation builds on the experiences gained from the past year, with 'fresh ideas', 'progress on grant funding' and 'new partnerships' to be put in place.

Financially healthy

UniBrass Foundation Treasurer, Andy Badacchino also provided a confident and detailed financial report which showed that the organisation "continues to be financially healthy".

This was backed by a forecast that was projected to show a small surplus in funds for the end of the financial year, as well as an increase in turnover and in cash reserves which they hope will eventually reach £25,000 — an essential safeguard that will equate to around 90% of annual expenditure.

Full experience

Closing the meeting Andy Straiton thanked his hardworking team of trustees who had overcome an unprecedented year of challenges with resolve and dedication.

He added: "We can now look forward to 2022, starting with what we hope will be a successful championships at Sheffield.

We are all looking forward to enjoying that full UniBrass experience joined by the competitors as well as Friary Brass Band, Izzy Daws and her Bone-afide ensemble and the great Denis Rollins."