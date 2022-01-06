                 

*
banner

News

UniBrass Foundation reports confidence for future experiences

The Annual General Meeting of the UniBrass Foundation was a display of confidence governed by the experiences faced during past year.

uNiBrass
  The UniBrass Foundation AGM provided a confident report of its activities and outlook

Thursday, 06 January 2022

        

The UniBrass Foundation presented a confident report of its activities and outlook at its recent Annual General Meeting.

It was held on-line, an example of the type of practical approach provided to overcome the challenges faced during the past year — one which has seen it organise and support a number of notable initiatives.

Initiatives

Hosted by Chairperson, Andy Straiton, those included the successful hosting of the open air UniBrass Contest at Sheffield University in June which attracted nine competing bands and over 200 students.

In addition, the first 'sold out' Band Camp initiative saw 40 players provide four concerts, whilst its continuation of the Band Outreach programme provided essential support for university band organisers.

Andy also outlined future initiatives for 2022 and beyond — including an Artist in Association project secured through Arts Council England funding, a second Band Camp in August and the start of work that will lead to the 2023 UniBrass Championships at a new host venue.

2002 UniBrass Championships

The more immediate challenges posed by the forthcoming 2022 event at Sheffield University were also addressed, with Andy stating that he was confident that it will provide the "full UniBrass experience" for what is expected to be a line-up of 22 bands and over 700 performers in two sections on 5th February.

Although he stated that Covid-19 and its variants continue to cast a shadow of operational and financial risk, he stated that the Foundation had a great deal of volunteer resilience, whilst fundraising activities were innovative and diverse.

This he hoped would lead to further "exciting opportunities" as the organisation builds on the experiences gained from the past year, with 'fresh ideas', 'progress on grant funding' and 'new partnerships' to be put in place.

We can now look forward to 2022, starting with what we hope will be a successful championships at Sheffield. We are all looking forward to enjoying that full UniBrass experienceAndy Straiton

Financially healthy

UniBrass Foundation Treasurer, Andy Badacchino also provided a confident and detailed financial report which showed that the organisation "continues to be financially healthy".

This was backed by a forecast that was projected to show a small surplus in funds for the end of the financial year, as well as an increase in turnover and in cash reserves which they hope will eventually reach £25,000 — an essential safeguard that will equate to around 90% of annual expenditure.

Full experience

Closing the meeting Andy Straiton thanked his hardworking team of trustees who had overcome an unprecedented year of challenges with resolve and dedication.

He added: "We can now look forward to 2022, starting with what we hope will be a successful championships at Sheffield.

We are all looking forward to enjoying that full UniBrass experience joined by the competitors as well as Friary Brass Band, Izzy Daws and her Bone-afide ensemble and the great Denis Rollins."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Ross

Supreme accolade for Black Dyke

January 6 • Black Dyke will open the Legends Day at the iconic Glastonbury Festival later this year — topped by the one and only Diana Ross.

uNiBrass

UniBrass Foundation reports confidence for future experiences

January 6 • The Annual General Meeting of the UniBrass Foundation was a display of confidence governed by the experiences faced during past year.

Hade Edge

Looking forward to Butlin's...

January 5 • Members of Hade Edge Band test the outdoor temperatures ahead of their trip to compete at the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival

Brabbins

Brabbins prize to be claimed by conducting talent

January 5 • The opportunity to work alongside Martyn Brabbins at the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is up for grabs — and you can enjoy the competitive action too.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

The Wigston Band

January 4 • Based in Leicestershire, The Wigston Band are especially looking for new members to join us for the Second Section Midlands Area contest to be held on Saturday 26th February and beyond.. . Front Row Cornet. Back Row Cornet. Solo Trombone. Kit Percussionist

Chadderton Band

January 3 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Trom Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Chinnor Silver

January 3 • NEW YEAR NEW CHALLENGE?. We are looking to complete our line up for this year and require 2nd TROMBONE and a CORNET PLAYERS to achieve this. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings ..

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top