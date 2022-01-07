                 

MIA offers congratulations to Denis Wick on Special Award

The Music Industries Association has added its congratulations to Denis Wick after he was presented with the annual 4BR Special Award.

Denis Wick
  Denis Wick was the recipient of the 2021 4BR Special Award

Friday, 07 January 2022

        

The Music Industries Association (MIA) has paid its own tribute to Denis Wick following the announcement of the presentation of the 2021 4BR Special Award to one of the most influential musicians and businessmen associated with the brass band movement.

Very proud

Speaking about the award given to his father, company CEO Stephen Wick told the MIA website: "We are all very proud indeed of Denis's achievement in helping mould the sound of brass bands, and we're thrilled that this has been recognised by 4BarsRest with this wonderful award.

Denis was very chuffed to receive it and pleased that his work over many years continues to influence brass bands all over the world."

        

