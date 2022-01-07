                 

*
banner

News

Death of Steve Fielden

The death has been announced of the former Hammonds Sauce soprano star Steve Fielden.

Fielden
  The death has been announced of Steve Fielding

Friday, 07 January 2022

        

4BR has been informed of the death of former Hammonds Sauce soprano cornet player Steve Fielden. He passed away on Christmas Eve, aged 75.

At a time when there were several outstanding soprano players in top line banding, he was regarded as player of the highest rank, combining a fine tonality with excellent technique.

Success

During the 1970's and 1980's he was an integral part of the Hammonds Band that enjoyed a great deal of success under the baton of Geoffrey Whitham.

Steve Fielden started his career as a small boy with Friendly Band Sowerby Bridge, before moving in his teens to play soprano with Crossley Carpet Works Band.

Big Band

In later years he also enjoyed helping Elland Silver Band which he combined with an enjoyable spell on trumpet with the popular Manhattan Sound Big Band. He also played trumpet on cruise ships for a few years in the late 1990's. Before he retired, he worked as a local taxi driver.

Funeral service

The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland HX5 9HZ at 9.45am on 27th January.

        

TAGS: Hammonds Saltaire

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fielden

Death of Steve Fielden

January 7 • The death has been announced of the former Hammonds Sauce soprano star Steve Fielden.

rncm

RNCM pioneers new online conducting course

January 7 • The Royal Northern College of Music has launched ConductIT, a new learning resource for conductors.

Butlins

No Butlin's for 2023 but hopes for 2024 return

January 7 • 4BR has been informed that there will not be a Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival in 2023, but there are hopes for a return in 2024.

Foden

Foden's seek new players

January 7 • National champion looks to inspire the next generation of musical talent in their ranks.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 7 January • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

January 7 • Wantage Band (L&SC championship section) seek applications for the positions of Principal Cornet, 2nd Baritone and Solo Eb Bass. The band is looking for three first class musicians with prior experience in a championship or first section band.

Easingwold Town Band

January 6 • Vacancies for Principal Cornet and a Tutti Solo Cornet in our friendly and team-spirited 4th-section registered band, as we look to retain our North of England 4th-section winners title in March 2022. Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15 p.m.

Thundersley Brass Band

January 6 • Thundersley Brass Band are inviting applicants for: . PRINCIPAL CORNET and BBb BASS . to complete our line-up for the Areas contest in Stevenage on Sunday 20th March and upcoming engagements this year.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top