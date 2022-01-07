Death of Steve Fielden

The death has been announced of the former Hammonds Sauce soprano star Steve Fielden.

4BR has been informed of the death of former Hammonds Sauce soprano cornet player Steve Fielden. He passed away on Christmas Eve, aged 75.

At a time when there were several outstanding soprano players in top line banding, he was regarded as player of the highest rank, combining a fine tonality with excellent technique.

Success

During the 1970's and 1980's he was an integral part of the Hammonds Band that enjoyed a great deal of success under the baton of Geoffrey Whitham.

Steve Fielden started his career as a small boy with Friendly Band Sowerby Bridge, before moving in his teens to play soprano with Crossley Carpet Works Band.

Big Band

In later years he also enjoyed helping Elland Silver Band which he combined with an enjoyable spell on trumpet with the popular Manhattan Sound Big Band. He also played trumpet on cruise ships for a few years in the late 1990's. Before he retired, he worked as a local taxi driver.

Funeral service

The funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland HX5 9HZ at 9.45am on 27th January.