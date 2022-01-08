Report & Results: 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival: Sections 1-4 & Youth

Joy for Staffordshire, Bedford Town, Whitworth Vale & Healy and Golborne as section titles are claimed and Youth Brass 2000 who showcased their award winning credentials once more.

It was perhaps inevitable that the ongoing effects of Covid-19 would have an impact on the number of bands competing at the Butlin's Open Festival of Brass.

Of the 39 listed in the programme, 10 did not make it to Skegness. It was a stark reminder of the realities faced by the banding movement in the UK.

Excellent entertainment

Those that did provided excellent entertainment, with the decision to make the First, Second and Third Sections own-choice, and the Fourth a 20-minute concert set, a marked success — helped enormously by MDs picking pieces informed by realistic ambition.

It was also a great pity that the Youth Section had just the one band, but Youth Brass 2000 played with such high class sparkle under Gary Fountain as an aperitif to the Championship entertainment battle that the title accolade was no hollow victory.

Their set, based on their winning Youth Brass in Concert Championship programme was played with admirable professionalism — as was their concert appearance on the Friday night.

First Section:

So too the victory of Staffordshire Band in the First Section in a contest unfortunately reduced to just five contenders. A decade ago, there were regularly well over 20 competitors.

The quality though was high — led by winners with a disciplined account of 'Diversions on a Bass Theme'. It brought constructive praise from adjudicator Alan Morrison and sheer delight for MD Craig Williams who has been the inspirational driving force behind the Midlanders over the last three years.

"I can't tell you how proud I am of them," he said. "When I first walked in the door we had 10 players, no money and no regular rehearsal venue. We've had our up and downs since, but the progress has always been forward."

He added: "That's been down to the players wanting to be part of a team. We plan things out (the band started work on their test-piece in September), have disciplined rehearsals and take the knocks and now the glory together.

We've got a few bob in the bank (boosted by the £2,000 first prize), a new home and have the Area and Spring Festival to look forward to. Alan's comments were also very helpful. We still have a long way to go, but we have come such a long way too."

Uplifting

Theirs was an uplifting story on day when all the MDs opted for repertoire that eschewed misplaced ambition.

Alan Morrison would have enjoyed it in the box as runner-up Haydock Band provided a vividly coloured 'Spectrum' under Mark Quinn, whilst third placed Stannington Brass gave their MD Derek Renshaw a super final curtain call rendition of 'Essence of Time'.

2021 Second Section National Champion Hebden Bridge showed that they will be a confident contender at the higher level in 2022 with a deftly performed 'Tournament for Brass' to end fourth, whilst Hade Edge just missed out on a payday with a battling account of 'Year of the Dragon' which featured a super solo trombone in the demanding central section.

Second Section:

Nine bands rounded off Saturday's entertainment in the Reds venue, headed by a cracking winner in Bedford Town conducted by Craig Patterson.

It had to be to claim the £2,000 first prize, as each of their eight rivals were on fine form themselves with well-chosen own-choice selections.

Bedford though gave a rousing reprise of Thierry Deleruyelle's 'Lions of Legends' which they performed at the National Finals in Cheltenham in September.

High quality

With the high-quality ensemble backed by super soloists (and a ferocious electronic roar that frightened the life out of unfamiliar listeners) it was confident, colourful and classy — and fully deserving of its victory.

It was their first under the talented MD, with an understandably happy Treasurer, Vicky Bean later telling 4BR: "We came off stage thinking we played really well. Craig has really pushed us to play with confidence and it's great that after coming here for a few years we can finally enjoy a victory."

And enjoy it they surely did when the results were announced after they pipped the pre-contest favourites Tewit Silver into second place.

Impressed

Adjudicator Brett Baker later told 4BR that he was impressed by all the bands, although no one really stood out from a closely match field. "It was a close one", he said.

No third consecutive Butlin's victory (or 10th in a row in all events) then for Tewit Silver, despite their best efforts under MD, Martin Hall.

There was much to enjoy with their approach to Kenneth Downie's 'Purcell Variations'; especially the brio and musical verve which although just bubbling over with enthusiasm in places was a startling reminder of just how far they have come in such a short space of time.

The final podium place went to Harborough, a regular visitor to this contest and a hard-working band that has started to enjoy success under Brad Turnbull.

Steven Ponsford's eclectically inspired 'Rachmaninov Rhapsody' was a bit of a left field own-choice, but highly enjoyable nonetheless, as the familiar tunes came thick and fast delivered with a fair old amount of Russian romanticism.

Waterbeach Brass snatched the final cash pay-out in fourth as they gave an engaging rendition of 'Royal Parks', whilst the remaining top-six places went to well delivered accounts from Tendring Brass ('Lions of Legends') and City of Coventry Brass ('Laudate Dominum').

There was also much to enjoy with Stamford Brass and welcome Northern Irish visitors CWA Brass (both 'Tournament for Brass') and Shirland Welfare ('Variations on Maccabeus').

Third Section:

There can't have been a conductor with more experience to call on at Butlin's than Alan Widdop, as he marked his return to Whitworth Vale & Healey (who he first took in 1985) with victory in the Third Section.

In the intervening period he has worked with numerous bands, each benefitting from his ability to bring essential contesting basics together to allow room for musical interpretation on top. His CV has been liberally dotted with victories — including a number at that other holiday resort championship at Pontins.

This was his first Butlin's success, and well deserved it was too, with a polished rendition of 'Episodes for Brass', a work picked by the band before his appointment and which was initially unfamiliar to him according to spokesperson Richard Milton.

"Alan was the perfect choice for us as we wanted to rebuild back to contesting strength," he said.

"All that experience pays off each time he's in rehearsal. Players leave enthused and that's priceless. It just seems like common sense what he does, but then he adds that something extra — and that was the difference today. It's been great to have him back."

All that and more

All that and more was certainly on show to impress adjudicator Jim Davies; good intonation and ensemble balance, backed by dynamic contrasts, super soloists and attention to detail.

It was a little masterclass in how to prepare a test-piece for the contest stage, backed by super delivery from everyone around the stands.

It was also enough to pip a fine performance from runner-up, Raunds Temperance who brought an evocative taste of the Swiss Alps to the flat vistas of Skegness with Philip Sparke's 'Kaleidoscope'. Just the odd moment of unease may have cost Jonathan Pippen's band planting their flag on the Butlin's summit.

Elsewhere, the final podium placing went to Hoover Bolton with a breezy 'Music for a Festival' which just nudged out Dinnington Colliery's confidently played 'King of Seven Heavens' and Maltby Miner's Welfare's trip to 'Hollywood!' which was packed with spirit and sparkle.





Fourth Section:

Despite the sensible decision to make the Fourth Section a 20-minute own-choice contest, and with a £2,000 first prize up for grabs, it was deeply concerning that only three bands could make it to Skegness.

The early date in the 2022 calendar and the lingering effects of the 20 month Covid-19 break on a foundation level of senior contesting that relies more than any other on players who balance hobby and work interests, certainly had something to do with that.

However, it still left you feeling worried that it may be a scenario replicated nationally come the Regional Championships in less than two months time.

Perhaps Kapitol could take a leaf out of the Butlin's book and relax their rules to make things more inclusive. There may have only been three bands here, but they were a trio that certainly enjoyed themselves.

Upbeat set

They were led by winners Golborne who have been making a name for themselves in the entertainment genre of late under MD Joshua Hughes.

Their upbeat set was packed with energy, colour and humour — from the 'salsa' opening to 'Seaside Rendezvous' close. It was light and playful, but also backed by super delivery — notably from bass trom soloist Peter Jackson who swaggered through 'I wanna be like you' and the sardonic Shostakovich 'Jazz Suite' waltz.

Just behind came Dodworth Colliery MW with a set that set off at lightening pace with 'Shield of Liberty' and closed with the West End glamourpuss musicality of 'Jellicle Ball' from 'Cats'. The highlight though was the 'top-cat' of playing from euphonium soloist Paul Robertson on 'Blaydon Races'.

Royston Town also played admirably with a really well thought out 'Darkness to Light' set of themes and inserts — from the festive opener 'Shining Light' to the closing segued brace of 'Steel Skies' and 'Charter Fair' which certainly put a spring in the early morning step of the audience.

Iwan Fox

Those that did make it provided excellent entertainment — helped enormously by MDs picking pieces informed by realistic ambition 4BR

Advertisement

Results:





First Section:



Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

1. Staffordshire Band (Craig Williams)

2. Haydock Band (Mark Quinn)

3. Stannington Brass (Derek Renshaw)

4. Hebden Bridge (Chris Binns)

5. Hade Edge (Jamie Smith)

Highest Placed Mining Band: Haydock

Withdrew: Eccles Borough; Sandhurst Silver; Staines Brass





Second Section:



Adjudicator: Brett Baker

1. Bedford Town Band (Craig Patterson)

2. Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)

3. Harborough Band (Brad Turnbull)

4. Waterbeach Brass (Duncan Wilson)

5. Tendring Brass (Anthony Saunders)

6. City of Coventry Brass (David Nicholson)

7. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

8. CWA Brass (Gary Proctor)

9. Shirland Welfare Band (Lynden Cooper)

Highest Placed Mining Band:

Withdrew: Helston Town; Ifton Colliery





Third Section:



Adjudicator: Jim Davies

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Alan Widdop)

2. Raunds Temperance (Jonathon Pippen)

3. Hoover Bolton (Andrew Lofthouse)

4. Dinnington Colliery Band (Jonathon Beatty)

5. Maltby Miner's Welfare (Terry Clifford)

Highest Placed Mining Band: Dinnington

Withdrew: Towcester Studio





Fourth Section:



Adjudicator: Jim Davies

1. Golborne Band (Joshua Hughes)

2. Dodworth Colliery MW (John Morahan)

3. Royston Town (Steve Earley)

Highest Placed Mining Band: Golborne

Withdrew: Amington Band





Youth Section:



1. Youth Brass 2000 (Gary Fountain)