Result: 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival: Championship Section

Result:
Championship Section
Adjudicators: Steve Sykes (music) & Stephen Roberts (music); Chris Dean (entertainment)
Set Work (music) + Entertainment (music) + entertainment = Total
1. Flowers (Paul Holland): 1 + 1 + 1 = 3
2. Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles): 3 + 2 + 2 = 7
3. GUS Band (Chris Jeans): 2 + 3 + 3 = 8
4. Redbridge Brass (Chris Bearman): 6 + 4 + 4 = 14
5. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby): 4 + 6 + 5 = 15
5. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield): 5 + 5 + 6 = 16
*In event of a tie the higher placing in entertainment only takes precedence
Butlins Most Entertaining Performance: Flowers
Winner of Set Test Piece: Flowers
Highest Placed Mining Band: Desford Colliery
Geoff Dove Soloist Challenge Shield winner in Entertainment category: Gary Wyatt (Cornet) — Desford Colliery
Outstanding Soloist in Set Test Piece: George Bruce (Euphonium) — GUS Band