Butlin's solo mistake rectified as Smith takes award

Jamie Smith of Flowers Band will be presented with the Geoff Dove Soloist Award from the entertainment element of the Butlin's Championship Section contest after result mistake is rectified.

A misunderstanding over the identity of the correct winner of the Geoff Dove Mineworkers Soloist Challenge Shield in the Championship Section Entertainment element at the Butlins Open Brass Band Festival has been rectified by the contest organisers.

Smith not Wyatt

At the results ceremony on Sunday evening, Desford Colliery principal cornet Gary Wyatt was somewhat surprisingly announced as the winner of the award, even though he had not been a featured solo player in the band's programme.

However it has since transpired the correct winner should have been Jamie Smith of Flowers Band who gave an outstanding solo performance of 'St Paul's from Fleet Street' during their winning programme.

4BR understands that the winning choice of the judges referred to the band drawn number 2 in the entertainment discipline — although this was mistakenly understood by officials as the band that had come second.

Apologies

Speaking to 4BR Flowers MD said: "I received a telephone call from Stan Lippeatt this morning to explain the situation. He offered the apologies of the contest organisers for their mistake and stated that arrangement will be made to get the trophy to Jamie as soon as possible.

We are grateful to Stan for taking the time to explain the unfortunate mistake to us in person. We know that these things can happen at brass band contests, but it is good that they are rectified through direct contact and an apology."

He added: "We'll now make sure Jamie receives the award and prize money with a picture to record him winning a rather unique solo prize."

Deserved winner

Meanwhile, Gary Wyatt of Desford also offered his congratulations to Jamie. "I have to admit I was more than a little surprised myself on hearing that I won the award,"he said.

"I've had quite a bit of good humoured ribbing about it because it did seem strange that the only time I took a bow was at the end of the performance with the rest of the band!

I was contacted today by Mick Vasey from the contest organisers who explained what happened. That was appreciated."

He added: "This was a genuine mistake, but an unfortunate one — and especially for Jamie. It would have been appropriate for Jamie to have received the award on the stage on Sunday night and accept the applause for his wonderful playing. He fully deserved to win it."