                 

*
banner

News

Butlin's solo mistake rectified as Smith takes award

Jamie Smith of Flowers Band will be presented with the Geoff Dove Soloist Award from the entertainment element of the Butlin's Championship Section contest after result mistake is rectified.

jamie
  Jamie Smith was the correct winner of the Geoff Dove Mineworkers Soloists Challenge Shield

Tuesday, 11 January 2022

        

A misunderstanding over the identity of the correct winner of the Geoff Dove Mineworkers Soloist Challenge Shield in the Championship Section Entertainment element at the Butlins Open Brass Band Festival has been rectified by the contest organisers.

Smith not Wyatt

At the results ceremony on Sunday evening, Desford Colliery principal cornet Gary Wyatt was somewhat surprisingly announced as the winner of the award, even though he had not been a featured solo player in the band's programme.

However it has since transpired the correct winner should have been Jamie Smith of Flowers Band who gave an outstanding solo performance of 'St Paul's from Fleet Street' during their winning programme.

4BR understands that the winning choice of the judges referred to the band drawn number 2 in the entertainment discipline — although this was mistakenly understood by officials as the band that had come second.

Apologies

Speaking to 4BR Flowers MD said: "I received a telephone call from Stan Lippeatt this morning to explain the situation. He offered the apologies of the contest organisers for their mistake and stated that arrangement will be made to get the trophy to Jamie as soon as possible.

We are grateful to Stan for taking the time to explain the unfortunate mistake to us in person. We know that these things can happen at brass band contests, but it is good that they are rectified through direct contact and an apology."

He added: "We'll now make sure Jamie receives the award and prize money with a picture to record him winning a rather unique solo prize."

Deserved winner

Meanwhile, Gary Wyatt of Desford also offered his congratulations to Jamie. "I have to admit I was more than a little surprised myself on hearing that I won the award,"he said.

"I've had quite a bit of good humoured ribbing about it because it did seem strange that the only time I took a bow was at the end of the performance with the rest of the band!

I was contacted today by Mick Vasey from the contest organisers who explained what happened. That was appreciated."

He added: "This was a genuine mistake, but an unfortunate one — and especially for Jamie. It would have been appropriate for Jamie to have received the award on the stage on Sunday night and accept the applause for his wonderful playing. He fully deserved to win it."

        

TAGS: Flowers

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

jamie

Butlin's solo mistake rectified as Smith takes award

January 11 • Jamie Smith of Flowers Band will be presented with the Geoff Dove Soloist Award from the entertainment element of the Butlin's Championship Section contest after result mistake is rectified.

Butlins

Report & Result: 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival: Championship Section

January 9 • Flowers monopoly of Butlin's silverware is maintained as they claim a ninth title success in imposing fashion.

Shirland

Results: 2022 British Open Solo & Ensemble Championships

January 9 • There were some great solo and ensemble winners at Butlin's in Skegness on the weekend — claiming prestigious British Open titles for themselves

Butlins

Report & Results: 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival: Sections 1-4 & Youth

January 8 • Joy for Staffordshire, Bedford Town, Whitworth Vale & Healy and Golborne as section titles are claimed and Youth Brass 2000 who showcased their award winning credentials once more.

What's on »

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Saturday 8 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Contest: Butlins Mineworkers Championships

Sunday 9 January • Ingoldmells, Skegness PE25 1NJ

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

January 10 • Require tutti cornets to complete the line up for the regionals. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:30pm in Wakefield

Chalford Band

January 10 • We are currently looking for a kit percussionist to complete our experienced line-up. Our rehearsal nights are Monday and Thursday and we are based just outside of Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Watford Band

January 10 • Watford Band is looking for players. Do you play Bb Bass, 2nd Horn, 2nd Trombone or a Percussion? We rehearse Tuesday and Thursday usually 8 - 10, although at the moment 7.30 - 9. Our band room is in Bushey, Watford.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top