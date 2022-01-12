                 

*
banner

News

BBE invite to help shape 'Banding for Life'

Brass Bands England is offering the opportunity for people to help shape the theme of 'Banding for Life' at the annual Brass Band Conference later in the year.

cONFERENCE
  BBE is looking to focus on the theme of 'Banding for Life'

Wednesday, 12 January 2022

        

Brass Bands England is providing an open invitation for people to get involved in its Brass Band Conference later this year.

Banding for Life

It is scheduled to be held on Saturday 22nd October at The Life Centre at Sale, Manchester and will welcome both an in-person and online audience.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "To ensure the programme reflects this inclusion we are seeking input from leading voices in the community, including top section bands and also those leading the way in education, community engagement, diversity and inclusion.

Following previous conference themes of Contesting, Resilience & Sustainability and Improving Our Art, this year's focus theme will be 'Banding for Life'."

Submit proposal

Brass Bands England Staff and Trustees are now inviting relevant proposals for content sessions that can be delivered, from the brass banding community and beyond that seek to share best practice and promote forward-thinking ideas.

The aim is to curate a diverse, inspiring programme of talks, practical workshops and creative elements that open up discussion and encourages critical reflection.

The aim is to curate a diverse, inspiring programme of talks, practical workshops and creative elements that open up discussion and encourages critical reflectionBBE

More information

For an informal conversation about the conference and proposals, contact Brass Bands England's Education and Development Manager Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tynan

Cory add to foundation team

January 12 • The European champion brings in a new signing to their tuba team.

Alan Gifford

Gifford takes the helm at Blidworth

January 12 • Alan Gifford is to become the new Musical Director at Blidworth Welfare Band.

Salford

Report & Result: 2021 Salford International Online Brass Soloist

January 12 • There were some wonderful solo performances to consider for the judges as the Salford prizes went up for grabs.

Platinum

New funding opportunities for Queen's Platinum celebrations

January 12 • A special Jubilee Fund has been announced that can be accessed by bands wishing to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee later this year.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts -

Friday 14 January • The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra. Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Black Dyke Band - Morley Town Hall

Saturday 15 January • Queen Street, Morley, Leeds LS27 9DY

Black Dyke Band - Marlborough College

Sunday 16 January • Bath Road, Marlborough, . SN8 1PA

Glossop Old Band - Arnfield Brass.

Sunday 16 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. Sk13 8LP

Glossop Old Band - Cadishead Public Band

Sunday 23 January • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop. SK13 8LP

Vacancies »

Tylorstown Band

January 12 • We have a vacancy for a first-class cornet player, position negotiable, the band are currently in Championship Section and are looking forward to a busy 2022 including the Welsh Open, Welsh Regional Championships and the Spring Festival in Blackpool.

Croft Silver Band

January 11 • We are looking to complete our line up for the Midlands Area 4th Section. We are a local friendly band who rehearse on a Monday and Thurs evening 8 to 10 pm at the local school.

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

January 10 • Require tutti cornets to complete the line up for the regionals. Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 7:45-9:30pm in Wakefield

Pro Cards »

Chris Wormald

B.Mus (Hons), LTCL, PGCE
Conductor, adjudicator, arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top