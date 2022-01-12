BBE invite to help shape 'Banding for Life'

Brass Bands England is offering the opportunity for people to help shape the theme of 'Banding for Life' at the annual Brass Band Conference later in the year.

Brass Bands England is providing an open invitation for people to get involved in its Brass Band Conference later this year.

Banding for Life

It is scheduled to be held on Saturday 22nd October at The Life Centre at Sale, Manchester and will welcome both an in-person and online audience.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "To ensure the programme reflects this inclusion we are seeking input from leading voices in the community, including top section bands and also those leading the way in education, community engagement, diversity and inclusion.

Following previous conference themes of Contesting, Resilience & Sustainability and Improving Our Art, this year's focus theme will be 'Banding for Life'."

Submit proposal

Brass Bands England Staff and Trustees are now inviting relevant proposals for content sessions that can be delivered, from the brass banding community and beyond that seek to share best practice and promote forward-thinking ideas.

The aim is to curate a diverse, inspiring programme of talks, practical workshops and creative elements that open up discussion and encourages critical reflection.

For an informal conversation about the conference and proposals, contact Brass Bands England's Education and Development Manager Sarah Baumann on sarah@bbe.org.uk