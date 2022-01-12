Maines connection ends at National Youth

John Maines steps down from 42 years of outstanding service to the National Youth Band of Great Britain.

John Maines, one of the stalwart figures of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has announced that he is to step down from active involvement with the organisation after over 42 years of dedicated service.

Wonderful association

"I now feel it is time for me to retire from this great organisation,"he told 4BR. "My wonderful association started in 1963 as a young trombone player where I made many lifelong friends.

In 1979 I was invited by Harry Mortimer to become trombone tutor of the band. I held that position for 30 years until passing it on to a younger pool of tutors, and then have enjoyed being the librarian and conducting audition sessions around the country."

Trustee

John was also honoured to become a trustee of the band — a role that saw him take an active part in providing guidance and shaping the organisation for the new demands of the 21st century.

"I was honoured to do this role,"he added. "I have enjoyed many happy memories during my time with the National Youth and more latterly with the National Childrens' Band working alongside world class conductors, soloists and instrumental tutors.

The social side of things has also been amazingly rewarding — especially coming up with the quizzes, informal concerts and not forgetting all the 'unofficial' staff meetings!"

Thanks

He added: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the members of staff, tutors and the thousands of players through the years for making my time with the organisation such a memorable and rewarding one."