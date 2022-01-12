New funding opportunities for Queen's Platinum celebrations

A special Jubilee Fund has been announced that can be accessed by bands wishing to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee later this year.

Two new funding opportunities have been announced for bands in England.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee provides two Arts Council England funds to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II becoming the first British monarch to attain 70 years as monarch.

Brass Bands England has highlighted the opportunity for bands to apply to help deliver their own events as part of the four-day celebration later in the year.

Jubilee Fund

This will enable brass bands to work with other art-forms and artists to deliver a cultural event, raise their profile and reach and engage new participants and audiences.

Applications are now open until 22nd February. These must be made through a regional/local community which can be found via:

https://www.ukcommunityfoundations.org/our-network

Awards for all

The National Lottery 'Awards for All' England Fund is open until 31st March, accepting applications from voluntary and community organisations in England that will deliver events and activities that celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Bands can also apply for funding for a one-off event during the weekend which meets the criteria.

Details

Details on each fund can be found on the: https://www.bbe.org.uk/news17122021-1558/fundraising-2022-%E2%80%93-welcome-and-opportunities

Free Webinar

Brass Bands England's new fundraising manager will also be hosting a special webinar Tuesday 15th February (7.00pm).

It will cover all prospective applicants of the funding opportunities need to know, from guidance on writing a project proposal to tips on the writing of the application.

The webinar will take place over Zoom and is free to access for members and non-members of BBE.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/281