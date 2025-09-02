Richter award for pioneering brass band advocacy

Alexander Richter has been presented with the prestigious Eitelfriedrich-Thom Award.

It recognises his pioneering commitment and dedication to the development of the brass band movement in Germany.

The presentation took place at the closing concert of the annual Brass Band Workshop at the Kloster Michaelstein Music Academy — a course he himself set up.

Passionate advocate

The full-time orchestra director of the Jena Philharmonic Orchestra, Alexander Richter has been a passionate advocate for the development of brass banding in Germany for more than two decades.

Alongside his work with BlechKLANG, he has been elected President of the German Brass Band Association (DBBV) since 2023 and also represents Germany as a delegate of the European Brass Band Association (EBBA).

In addition, he passes on his experience to the next generation of players at the Orchesterschule KLANGwelt in Jena, the training hub run by the Jena Competence Center for Brass Band.

The will to make music together, especially brass band music, regardless of age or background, and the openness to embrace new impulses and constantly broaden horizons is cultural education in its best form Alexander Richter

Great honour

Speaking about the award, he told 4BR: "It's a great honour and joy to receive this prize. Cultural education and participation is one of the essential cornerstones of our society.

The will to make music together, especially brass band music, regardless of age or background, and the openness to embrace new impulses and constantly broaden horizons is cultural education in its best form."

The Eitelfriedrich-Thom Prize is awarded annually to personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the work and profile of the Michaelstein Academy.