New additions to prize list at British Open

The new champion will bag a record cash prize whilst a new cornet award adds to the individual accolades on offer at Symphony Hall this weekend.

British Open
  There are new cash and trophy boosts to the contest

Tuesday, 02 September 2025

        

There will be two new additions to the prize list at the forthcoming British Open Championship in Birmingham.

The newly crowned champion on Saturday will not only leave with the famous Gold Shield Trophy in their possession, but will also see their bank balance boosted by a record £5,500 first prize.

Largest prize

The largest cash prize in the banding world marks the second consecutive year that the Mortimer family has increased the prize money on offer to the most successful band at the event.

They told 4BR that the decision continued to endorse their commitment to the sustainable future of the British Open and Spring Festival competitions.

In addition, a new 'Best Cornet' award will be presented for the first time this year — joining the individual prizes on offer for 'Best Soloist', 'Best Euphonium' and 'Best Soprano Cornet'.

Phillip McCann Trophy

The Mortimer family stated: "We are delighted to present The Phillip McCann Trophy for the first time.

Phillip's link to our family, especially though his close personal connection to Harry Mortimer was one that we wished to recognise and honour. They shared a passion for the art of cornet playing and the appreciation of musicality, so this award will reflect that from any cornet player's contribution to their band's performance."

Euro invite

It was also confirmed that once again the highest placed English band at the contest will also receive an invitation from Brass Bands England to represent the nation at the 2027 European Championships in Montreux, Switzerland.

Tickets

2025 British Open tickets: Please use OPEN10 to gain discount for tickets in Grand Tier.

https://bmusic.co.uk/book/instance/2118736

        

