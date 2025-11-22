New era for Brass Band Summer School

Wycliffe College in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire is to be the new home of the Brass Band Summer School as it prepares for 40th anniversary.

The Brass Band Summer School (BBSS) is opening a new chapter for its 40th anniversary year with confirmation that it will welcome delegates to Wycliffe College in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire in 2026.

Significant

Taking place from 2nd- 8th August it marks a significant investment in further developing the critically acclaimed course led by Dr Robert Childs alongside leading brass and percussion tutors such as David Childs, Les Neish, Mike Cavanagh, Chris Bradley and Owen Farr.

A spokesperson 4BR: "Following an extensive review of venues across the UK, Wycliffe emerged as the standout choice — offering a winning combination of top-tier facilities, exceptional accessibility, and the kind of inspiring setting that makes BBSS such a special week for delegates."

Modern and historic

Set within 52 acres on the edge of the Cotswolds, Wycliffe blends modern comfort with historic charm. The campus is easy with Stonehouse railway station is just a two-minute stroll away, providing direct trains to London Paddington in around 90 minutes, and the M5 motorway (Junction 13) is only a couple of miles down the road.

Delegates will enjoy a major upgrade in accommodation, with eight boarding houses offering single and twin rooms — all with private ensuite bathrooms.

The College's superb facilities span both Senior and Preparatory Schools, including a £6 million boarding house opened in 2018, extensive sports amenities, and plenty of green space for relaxing between rehearsals.

Facilities

It central Sibly Hall will form the heart of the course, supported by the centrally located Music Department, the Prep School Theatre, and the College Chapel.



Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided in partnership with Holroyd Howe, ensuring high-quality meals prepared and served on campus throughout the week.

Beyond the College grounds, the town of Stonehouse offers charm and history in equal measure — dating back to the Domesday Book — and easy access to Gloucester, Stroud, and the wider Cotswolds.

Find out more:

A glimpse of the setting can be found here:

