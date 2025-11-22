                 

*
banner

News

New era for Brass Band Summer School

Wycliffe College in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire is to be the new home of the Brass Band Summer School as it prepares for 40th anniversary.

BBSS
  A new era starts in a new host venue for the Brass Band Summer School

Saturday, 22 November 2025

        

The Brass Band Summer School (BBSS) is opening a new chapter for its 40th anniversary year with confirmation that it will welcome delegates to Wycliffe College in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire in 2026.

Significant

Taking place from 2nd- 8th August it marks a significant investment in further developing the critically acclaimed course led by Dr Robert Childs alongside leading brass and percussion tutors such as David Childs, Les Neish, Mike Cavanagh, Chris Bradley and Owen Farr.

A spokesperson 4BR: "Following an extensive review of venues across the UK, Wycliffe emerged as the standout choice — offering a winning combination of top-tier facilities, exceptional accessibility, and the kind of inspiring setting that makes BBSS such a special week for delegates."

Modern and historic

Set within 52 acres on the edge of the Cotswolds, Wycliffe blends modern comfort with historic charm. The campus is easy with Stonehouse railway station is just a two-minute stroll away, providing direct trains to London Paddington in around 90 minutes, and the M5 motorway (Junction 13) is only a couple of miles down the road.

Delegates will enjoy a major upgrade in accommodation, with eight boarding houses offering single and twin rooms — all with private ensuite bathrooms.

The College's superb facilities span both Senior and Preparatory Schools, including a £6 million boarding house opened in 2018, extensive sports amenities, and plenty of green space for relaxing between rehearsals.

Facilities

It central Sibly Hall will form the heart of the course, supported by the centrally located Music Department, the Prep School Theatre, and the College Chapel.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided in partnership with Holroyd Howe, ensuring high-quality meals prepared and served on campus throughout the week.

Beyond the College grounds, the town of Stonehouse offers charm and history in equal measure — dating back to the Domesday Book — and easy access to Gloucester, Stroud, and the wider Cotswolds.

Find out more:

A glimpse of the setting can be found here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0wHgu6MZFI

Visit: www.brassbandsummerschool.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Perth

Result: 2025 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

November 22 • Unite Scotland Kinneil claims victory in Perth.

NYBBGB

NYBBGB Conducting Final to showcase exceptional entrants

November 22 • The final of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain bi-annual Young Conductors' Competition is set to be to feature a quartet of outstanding talent.

BBSS

New era for Brass Band Summer School

November 22 • Wycliffe College in Stonehouse, Gloucestershire is to be the new home of the Brass Band Summer School as it prepares for 40th anniversary.

BBE insurance

Tailored insurance for BBE members

November 22 • Brass Band England is offering the opportunity for its member bands to enjoy bespoke insurance for people, instruments and assets.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Vacancies »

Tintwistle Band

November 21 • Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to join our engine room and help to complete the team.. We are currently in the second section, enjoy all year round concert and contest engagements, and also the odd social event.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top