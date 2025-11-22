Tailored insurance for BBE members

Brass Band England is offering the opportunity for its member bands to enjoy bespoke insurance for people, instruments and assets.

Brass Bands England (BBE) has launched a new insurance offer for member bands aimed at providing what they believe is a more flexible and better-value way to protect people, instruments and band assets.

Developed in partnership with specialist insurance broker Brass Band Insurance Services (BBIS), it allows bands to tailor their cover to their exact needs. All cover is arranged by BBIS and underwritten by Aviva, one of the UK's leading insurers.

Choice and flexibility

"Our members told us they wanted more choice and flexibility,"Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England told 4BR: "This new partnership ensures bands only pay for the cover they really need — while still getting high-quality protection from a trusted insurer. It's designed entirely around the way brass bands actually operate."

It was stated that the BBE offer lets bands select the cover that's relevant to them — such as Public Liability, Employer's Liability, equipment or cash cover — and set their own limits. It also allows band members to insure personal items, including their own musical instruments or other valuables through a personal policy.

BBE stated that the new arrangement has been developed following consultation with brass bands across the country, and that the new approach ensures that every BBE member band can obtain fit-for-purpose cover at a fair price, with the reassurance of working through a brass-band-approved insurance partner.

Strengthen

Luke Stevenson, Director at BBIS, commented: "Brass Band Insurance Services has proudly supported the brass band community for many years, and we're thrilled to partner with BBE to strengthen our ongoing commitment to its members.

Through our collaboration with Aviva, BBE members can enjoy tailored insurance that ensures they only pay for the cover they truly need.

Our conversations with BBE have highlighted our shared values — putting people first and delivering the best possible outcomes and service to those we support."

Contact BBE's insurance partner BBIS via the BBE Musicians Insurance form.

https://adlerfairways.co.uk/insurance-for-individuals/musicians-insurance/