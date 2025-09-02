                 

*
News

4BR British Open preview

Join us on air on Wednesday evening to give us your views and opinions ahead of the 171st British Open Championships at Symphony Hall.

4BR podcast
  The podcast will be live on the 4BR YouTube channel

Tuesday, 02 September 2025

        

4BR will host a special live British Open preview broadcast on its YouTube channel on Wednesday evening at 7.00pm — with people encouraged air their views and opinions on the event, the music and the potential winners at the 171st Championship at Symphony Hall on Saturday.

Opinions and views

Editor Iwan Fox will be joined fellow presenter Chris Thomas to discuss the test-piece, 'Star Crossed Lovers' by Stephen Roberts, its inspiration and challenges, as well as the different elements of the event and which bands we think could well be in the mix to claim the famous Gold Shield Trophy and the record £5,500 first prize.

We want to hear from you too — so get those fingers typing when we are on air and tell us what you think too.

YouTube

This Wednesday 3rd September at 7:00pm we're broadcasting our seventh 4barsrest Review Podcast on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oj4iIXH0RUo

        

